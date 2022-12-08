Buffalo, What's Next? | Funding Safety Net Health Clinics, Activism On Buffalo’s West Side
Mike Lee, COO of Evergreen Health (Twitter: @EvergreenHS) joins Liza, one of their clients to talk about what they feel is a major threat at the state level, (Twitter: @Leave340B) which would reduce funding for community health centers that provide help in underserved communities and populations. Then, activist Alex Burgos (Twitter: @AlexBurgosNY) talks about racism, homophobia and transphobia - and his efforts to combat them in the Hispanic community of Buffalo.