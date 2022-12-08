Buffalo, What's Next? | Funding Safety Net Health Clinics, Activism On Buffalo’s West Side

Jennifer Parker will be with us to talk about entrepreneurship, minority and women owned business, mentorship, business development, and community. And then performer and artist Drea d’Nur -- the founder of Feed Buffalo -- talks about “Reimagining Black Death: A Requiem for Our Suffering” It’s a soundscape experience that begins and lands on love, exploring ancestral modalities of sound, movement and remembrance, that permits us to be present with our grief, our feelings and with one another.

