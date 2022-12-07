Buffalo, What's Next? | Inspiration From Theater and Film In Daily Life

Exactly six months since the Tops Market shootings, we pause to look at the lives lost, and the activism they inspired since May 14. First a series of remembrances on each of the ten who were killed in the Tops Shooting, including a look at the loss- but also the activism their deaths inspired. Then, Mark Talley- who lost his mother Geraldine in the shootings - talks with Dave Debo about the journey he has made from grief and mourning to making a change in the community with his wife Roshneke and his organization Agents for Advocacy.

Listen • 1:00:01