Buffalo, What's Next? | Inspiration From Theater and Film In Daily Life
Today, Victoria Perez, the newly appointed interim education and arts engagement director at Shea’s Buffalo - will talk of her role there, and also the Raices Theater Company she founded to spotlight Latinx themes – including “Islena” a one woman show she performed in there this summer. Then Jay Moran visits a recent meeting of the Wakanda Alliance, an Afrofuturist group that works with youth and others in Buffalo.