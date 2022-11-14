© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Six Months Of Mourning And Activism

Published November 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST
Exactly six months since the Tops Market shootings, we pause to look at the lives lost, and the activism they inspired since May 14. First a series of remembrances on each of the ten who were killed in the Tops Shooting, including a look at the loss- but also the activism their deaths inspired. Then, Mark Talley- who lost his mother Geraldine in the shootings - talks with Dave Debo about the journey he has made from grief and mourning to making a change in the community with his wife Roshneke and his organization Agents for Advocacy.

    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Entrepreneur and promoter Rob Cornelius, Shayla Harris, a Buffalo-born director and producer of Dr. Henry Louis Gates’s PBS Series “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine , Caroline Harries from the Food Trust, on innovative ways to deal with food access issues in underserved neighborhoods, Cheryl Jordan, a student at the Community Music School in their new Delavan Ave. location, and Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly on the Buffalo Police contract talks, and the likelihood of it not including any reforms.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Health, Literacy And White Fragility
    ECDOH and Literacy Buffalo Niagara are wrapping up Health Literacy Week, but that doesn’t mean their work on promoting health literacy is ending. Literacy Buffalo is joining the health department’s work in health equity and outreach and will talk about it with Jay Moran. And then, nationally known author Robin DiAngelo, author of "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism" joins Dave Debo to discuss that topic and preview Saturday’s daylong workshop coming up with WNY author and trainer Nannette Massey at Canisius College.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Sisterhood And Diversity
    Up first, Angelea Preston talks with Otillie Woodruff, President of the Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter in Buffalo. She’ll be joined by Vice PresidentDenise V. Cobbs and Social Justice Chair Pamela Stephens-Jackson to talk about sisterhood and activism. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White chats with Kendra Brim, the DEI director at Tesla, and an activist that has been pushing for a broad community benefits agreements on the new Buffalo Bills stadium.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Youth And History
    Dorian Withrow Jr. is a community activist, mentor, student and music promoter with a unique take on what the community needs. He shares perspectives with Thomas O'Neil-White on what work needs to be done for our youth. Then University at Buffalo history professor Victoria Wolcott, who has written about the civil rights movement and the long struggle that continues, talks with Dave Debo.
    Buffalo, WHat's Next? | DEI In Small And Large Business, And Workplace Advice For Black and Brown People
    Last year, Buffalo area trauma nurse Shondra Brown wrote The Black Professional's Guide: How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace" based on real life experiences and observations. One year later she will join Dave Debo to talk more about what has changed, what has stayed the same, and what black and brown employees need to know as they enter a changing workplace.Shai Arnold is the founder of Nurah and Associates, a DEI consultant that works with small businesses and larger corporate partners. How do these companies scale DEI throughout their entire organization?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Kimberly Kadziolka, Executive Director The Parent Network of WNY, and Bradford Watts, Board Chairman - on neighborhood outreach, Nekia Kemp, Executive Director, Police Athletic League of Buffalo – on youth services and police interaction, Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne, KeyBank's corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for Buffalo and Rochester, Tenelle Jones, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston- on what Buffalo might learn from the Mother Emmanuel AME Church shootings of 2015.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Integrating Churches, Activism for Peace And Justice
    In April of 1960, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. famously described 11 am on Sunday as “the most segregated hour in America”, suggesting that while churches are open to all races, few have true integration. Does the problem still exist? DeMar Dowell is the founder of God’s Dream Inc., a ministry and DEI consultancy in Buffalo that works to bring Black and White people together on specific spiritual projects that he hopes will “build bridges of diversity .. and generate opportunities that change lives.” Then a wide-ranging talk with Jim Anderson, a long time civil rights and peace activist talking about social justice, anti- militarism, housing and the modern protest movement.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Lead Paint And “Pulling The Race Card”
    Tom Muscarella is a senior public health sanitarian with the Erie County Department of Health’s Division of Environmental Health. He will talk with Jay Moran about older homes on the East side, and lead paint safety. Then, Sara Pearson-Collins and Kezia Pearson talk about their "Pulling The Race Card" exercise and put Dave Debo through a quick demo of the discussion starter before they hold a public session on it Wednesday evening.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Black Spaces In History, And Rooted In Love
    Today, as Henry Louis Gates Jr. wraps up his 4-part PBS series “Making Black America”, we talk with Terry Alford from The Michigan Street African American Corridor about some of the sort of spaces Gates delved into- offering refuge from discrimination and social separation. He’ll also chat with Dave Debo about long-term plans for the corridor.Then Jay Moran looks at Rooted in Love, with Tesha Parker, founder of the East side ministry that reaches out to the homeless and others in need.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Healing Arts and Teaching STEM.
    Today, Jay Moran with Shirley Verrico from the Buffalo Arts Studio about how arts in the community, some of their programs and the emotional connections that art can play in healing. Then Thomas O’Neil-White talks with Malik Stubbs, a youth mentor who works with young men of color in the “Breaking Barriers” program, and is engaged in teaching STEM at the Delavan Grider Community Center.
