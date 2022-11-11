Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks

In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with:

Andrea Ó Súilleabháin from the Partnership for the Public Good, speaking on the need for a broad Community Benefits Agreement related to the new Buffalo Bills stadium and more public discussion of it, Paul Perez from Home Headquarters, Clean Sweep and other activism on financial discipline, activism, youth engagement and more, and Francisco Vasquez, former President/CEO, Child and Family Services Buffalo with an identity story of life in Buffalo, with Mexican roots.