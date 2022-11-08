Buffalo, What's Next? | The Promise Neighborhood, And A Black Woman’s Grief

Today, Talia Rodriguez talks with Thomas O'Neil-White about her role as associate director of the West Side Promise Neighborhood, a group that works to create a vibrant and healthy West Side, with particular emphasis on getting children to reach their potential “wrapped in the education, health and social support they need, from cradle to career.” She also shares stories of her own life as a Latina in Buffalo. Then, a personal story from Tammy Simon-Baldon. She lost her husband to cancer two years into her marriage and will talk about what grief looks like for Black women. She has also done some work on DEI in Buffalo and Richmond Virginia and talks about the differences in culture and race in those two cities.