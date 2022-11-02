Buffalo, What's Next? | Sisterhood And Diversity

Up first, Angelea Preston talks with Otillie Woodruff, President of the Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter in Buffalo. She’ll be joined by Vice President

Denise V. Cobbs and Social Justice Chair Pamela Stephens-Jackson to talk about sisterhood and activism. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White chats with Kendra Brim, the DEI director at Tesla, and an activist that has been pushing for a broad community benefits agreements on the new Buffalo Bills stadium.