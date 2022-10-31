Buffalo, WHat's Next? | DEI In Small And Large Business, And Workplace Advice For Black and Brown People

Last year, Buffalo area trauma nurse Shondra Brown wrote The Black Professional's Guide: How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace" based on real life experiences and observations. One year later she will join Dave Debo to talk more about what has changed, what has stayed the same, and what black and brown employees need to know as they enter a changing workplace.

Shai Arnold is the founder of Nurah and Associates, a DEI consultant that works with small businesses and larger corporate partners. How do these companies scale DEI throughout their entire organization?