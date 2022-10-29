© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks

Published October 29, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Kimberly Kadziolka, Executive Director The Parent Network of WNY, and Bradford Watts, Board Chairman - on neighborhood outreach, Nekia Kemp, Executive Director, Police Athletic League of Buffalo – on youth services and police interaction, Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne, KeyBank's corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for Buffalo and Rochester, Tenelle Jones, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston- on what Buffalo might learn from the Mother Emmanuel AME Church shootings of 2015.

2022
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Supporting Healthy Communities, and Training Frontline Workers for Health Equity
    Today, Talia Rodriguez talks with Jay Moran about her role as associate director of the West Side Promise Neighborhood, a group that works to create a vibrant and healthy West Side, with particular emphasis on getting children to reach their potential “wrapped in the education, health and social support they need, from cradle to career.” She also shares stories of her own life as a Latina in Buffalo. Then Thomas O’Neil-White also takes up a conversation on health equity, with Jessica Bauer Walker, the founder of the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo. The network strives to train health care workers in issues of health equity.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo’s African American History and The fight over redistricting Buffalo’s City Council
    Today, because of the WNED PBS Henry Louis Gates Jr. special series “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine”, Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with historian Michelle Ragland, one of the curators of the Buffalo and Western New York African American History Group on Facebook. They explore the rich Black history in Buffalo and discuss why it’s important in modern days.Then the long battle over Buffalo’s re-drawn city council districts is heading to court. Attorney Adam Bojak from the Our City Action group talks about their just filed lawsuit putting the maps on hold - amid charges that it could dilute minority representation on Buffalo’s East side.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Generational Wealth And A Foot In Two Worlds
    Paul Perez Jr, CEO of Better Living Interest talks with Jay Moran about Real Estate, credit and the state of Black wealth in the country.Then Francisco Vasquez, the president emeritus of Child and Family Services shares a personal story of growing up as a Latino, facing discrimination on two fronts as he began to work in both Hispanic and White worlds.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Workplace Discrimination and Community Benefits From A New Buffalo Bills Stadium
    Then on the day after a big Bills win, and yet another extension of the timeline to land a community benefits agreement -- Andrea O'Suilleabhain Executive Director at Partnership for the Public Good will talk of what should be in the agreement on a new Buffalo Bills stadium. After her recent trip to Buffalo, author Jacquie Abrams (Twitter:@HushMoney2020) will talk about her book" HUSH MONEY: How One Woman Proved Systemic Racism in her Workplace and Kept her Job.”
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with:-Karima Morris from the Bury The Violence initiative, that works with parents of missing and murdered children-Ayat Nieves, a real estate agent who delivers financial education through the Buffalo Information Sharing Collective-Jasmine Tucker of the National Women’s Law Center on why Black women earn less pay-Attorney Jason Daniels on the rarity of being Black in corporate Buffalo-Mark Overall, Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | New Homes and More Music on Buffalo’s East Side
    Then Jay Moran takes a visit to the Community Music School of Buffalo, as they move into a new East side facility.Today we look at the state of home ownership on the East side, with MMB Realty Group - the region's first all-female, Black-owned realty group. Mia Mootry, Tamika Collins Murphy and Rosalind Burgin will chat with Dave Debo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | Black American Spaces, and the Fight to End Food Inequity
    Today we bring you a look at “Making Black America - Through the Grapevine “ a four-part PBS series hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., that chronicles the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people—beyond the reach of the “White gaze.” Angelea Preston interviews Shayla Harris, the Buffalo native who produced and directed the series.Then on the day she delivers a keynote address at the national American Food Equity Conference, we’ll hear from Caroline Harries of the Food Trust, a national group that works to fund expanded grocery programs in poor areas.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Business Development, Police Reform Troubles, and Keeping the History of 5/14
    Up first, Thomas O'Neil-White talks with Rob Cornelius. He's in a unique position to talk about community needs, because of his extensive work on the East side-- with Juneteenth, organizing school supply drives with Conway the Machine and is both the school coordinator at Continental School of Beauty and a KeyBank Branch Manager.Police reform was the mantra of demonstrators and elected officials alike in the summer of 2020. And with a city that wanted change, and a police union that wanted a new contract, it was thought that the competing interests might result in a compromise that brought forth the much talked about changes. But Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly has found that a raise was put before an arbitrator, and agreed to without any other changes. He talks about the contract in a rescheduled visit with Dave Debo.We end the show with a preview of Tuesday night's community meeting with the Buffalo History Museum as they start to get a sense of what people near the shooting scene would like to have them do with mementoes, stories and other parts of the history of May 14.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producer's Picks - Friday, October 7, 2022
    In our weekly Producer’s Picks segment we bring you highlights of recent important interviews including:- Kelly Whitfield the founder and director of HealingHubny.org shares an intimate story of her own struggles and the various community efforts her group undertakes to help people heal.-On the eve of his annual Black Achievers Awards Dinner in Buffalo, Herb Bellamy Jr. talks about entrepreneurship.-Activist Kevin Gaughan gives a preview of his national conference on Food Equity coming to Buffalo on Oct. 12.-Kayla Elliot from the Education Trust looks at what else needs to happen besides student loan forgiveness to jumpstart Black educational attainment.- Prof. Anthony Neal from SUNY Buffalo State talks about Black voting patterns and community needs.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | New Americans and Struggle at the West Side Bazaar
    Today on Buffalo, What's Next?, we hear from Akec (A-ketch) Aguer of the Nile Restaurant on Grant Street inside the now burnt and temporarily shut down West Side Bazaar. He fled South Sudan as a refugee before eventually making Buffalo home. Also on the program Caroline Welch executive director of WEDI, the non-profit that runs the bazaar, and works with new Americans to ensure that all residents of Western New York can succeed and thrive in a culturally inclusive community.
