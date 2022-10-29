Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Kimberly Kadziolka, Executive Director The Parent Network of WNY, and Bradford Watts, Board Chairman - on neighborhood outreach, Nekia Kemp, Executive Director, Police Athletic League of Buffalo – on youth services and police interaction, Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne, KeyBank's corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for Buffalo and Rochester, Tenelle Jones, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston- on what Buffalo might learn from the Mother Emmanuel AME Church shootings of 2015.