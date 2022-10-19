Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo’s African American History and The fight over redistricting Buffalo’s City Council
Ways To Subscribe
Today, because of the WNED PBS Henry Louis Gates Jr. special series “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine”, Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with historian Michelle Ragland, one of the curators of the Buffalo and Western New York African American History Group on Facebook. They explore the rich Black history in Buffalo and discuss why it’s important in modern days.
Then the long battle over Buffalo’s re-drawn city council districts is heading to court. Attorney Adam Bojak from the Our City Action group talks about their just filed lawsuit putting the maps on hold - amid charges that it could dilute minority representation on Buffalo’s East side.