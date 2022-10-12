Buffalo, What’s Next?: Black American Spaces, and the Fight to End Food Inequity

Today we bring you a look at “Making Black America - Through the Grapevine “ a four-part PBS series hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., that chronicles the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people—beyond the reach of the “White gaze.” Angelea Preston interviews Shayla Harris, the Buffalo native who produced and directed the series.

Then on the day she delivers a keynote address at the national American Food Equity Conference, we’ll hear from Caroline Harries of the Food Trust, a national group that works to fund expanded grocery programs in poor areas.