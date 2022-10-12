© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What’s Next?: Black American Spaces, and the Fight to End Food Inequity

Published October 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
Today we bring you a look at “Making Black America - Through the Grapevine “ a four-part PBS series hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., that chronicles the vast social networks and organizations created by and for Black people—beyond the reach of the “White gaze.” Angelea Preston interviews Shayla Harris, the Buffalo native who produced and directed the series.

Then on the day she delivers a keynote address at the national American Food Equity Conference, we’ll hear from Caroline Harries of the Food Trust, a national group that works to fund expanded grocery programs in poor areas.

Latest Episodes
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Helping the Community and Serving People with Disabilities
    Today we continue our spotlight on the various groups that have stepped up since the shootings on 5/14- with a look at Key Bank and what needs they have noticed on the East side. Chiwuike Owunwanne joins Dave Debo to talk about farmers markets, food deserts, and more. Then Jay Moran looks at how the workload has changed for the Parent Network of WNY, when Kimberly Kadziolka and Bradford Watts talk about serving people with disabilities.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Producer's Pick
    Our Friday “Producer’s Picks” segment this week brings you highlights of recent conversations with historian and former Buffalo School Board President Barbara Seals-Nevergold, the ACLU’s Leah Watson, and takes you along again for Jay Moran's visit to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Thoughts Prayers, and Action Now at the Federal Level
    Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield lost his mother Ruth in the shootings, and ever since has become an activist-- even on the federal level.  He has developed a relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris who has visited with him twice, and earlier this month he was part of the White House "United We Stand" summit.  Today, Whitfield will discuss all of this with Thomas O'Neil White, and we will also hear excerpts from that White House summit, including remarks from Harris, President Biden, and from Community Health Center of Buffalo's Executive Director LaVonne Ansari, who spoke at the event.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Once on This Island
    Today we feature several interviews with the cast and production team of “Once on This Island” on stage now at Shea’s 710 Theater. It is a broadly inclusive production about race, identity and color, in a Caribbean re-telling of Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Little Mermaid”. Angelea Preston chats with director Naila Ansari, and twin 16-year old actresses Shylah Douglas and Samyah Douglas. Then Brigid Jaipaul Valenza brings in actors Zhanna Reed and Marcus Paige to talk more about the play, before all the performers gather to sing a moment from the show.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Promoting The Community, And Foster Care
    Cedric Holloway is so active in the community he was recently honored by the Buffalo Bills for his charity work. The son of Johnnie B. Wiley, he is a member of Omega Psi Fraternity, and chats with Jay Moran about what the community – still- needs. Then Leah Daniel from Fostering Greatness talks about the need for foster parents in communities of color.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Public Lands and Public Memorials
    Activist and Medaille University Criminal Justice Professor Orlando Dickson joins Thomas O’Neil-White to talk about using public Land for public benefit, police oversight and tenant bill of rights on Buffalo, What's Next?. Then Warren Galloway, chairman of the African American Veterans’ Monument committee describes this weekend’s dedication ceremonies and some of the poignant moments when the nation’s only memorial of its kind was unveiled on Buffalo’s waterfront.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Producer Picks — Race, Culture, the Media and More
    Our Friday “Producer Picks” segment this week is an encore of a wide-ranging discussion Jay Moran had earlier with Prof. Michael Niman from SUNY Buffalo State.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Business and Neighborhood Development and Afro-Futurism
    Today we have a collection of interviews about business development and an exciting music segment. First, Jay Moran chats with Shantelle Patton, founder of That Brown Bag Minority Business Directory on some of her banking and financial education programs. Jalonda Hill from “Colored Girls Bike Too” and Jerome Wright with the HaltSolitary movement are with Dave Debo to talk about their planning summit that brings community input into the future of the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood. Jay returns to chat with Afro Rhythm Of The Future, a group that works for a more democratic, anti-racist future.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Equal Pay for Women, Health Equity
    Today is Black Women's National Equal Pay Day and Jasmine Tucker, research director at the National Women's Law Center will share some numbers with Dave Debo, on why such a day is necessary, the extent of the disparities, and what can be done about it. Then Jay Moran has a discussion with Stan Hudson of CAI Global and Ebony White from the Buffalo Health Equity Center
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Less Violence, More Home Ownership
    In 2013, Kareema Morris realized that there needs to be more resources spent on finding missing, runaway, exploited & trafficked community members. Her Bury the Violence initiative has since expanded to work on ways to memorialize homicide victims, provide aid to their families and even fund their headstones. On today’s program she talks about this with Dave Debo. Ahmad Nieves jumped in when he saw a similar need: the lack of education on home ownership. His Buffalo Information Sharing Cooperative works on financial literacy programs and grass-roots programs to help reduce the low home ownership rates in Buffalo’s African American and other communities of color. He discusses it with Thomas O’Neil-White.
