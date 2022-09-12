Buffalo, What's Next?: Access to Food and Education
Today we look at access to education for minority populations and whether the federal student loan forgiveness plan has the possibility to change any of that, with Brittani Williams and Kayla Elliott from The Education Trust. Then Prof. Anthony Neal from the Political Science and Africana Studies Departments at SUNY Buffalo State looks at ballot access and issues of importance to the Black voting population. Dr. Neal is the author of The American Political Narrative, a look at the American political system and what is needed to maintain it.