Buffalo, What's Next?: Friday Producers’ Picks
Our weekly "Producers' Picks " program features highlights of earlier interviews. In our feature interview, Jay Moran and Thomas O’Neil White speak with Fatima Morell, Buffalo Public Schools Associate Superintendent of culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives. Dave Debo is with Antoine Johnson, director of the Fatherhood program at the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network. Thomas also interviews Melodie Baker, National Policy Director at Just Equations, a group that advocates for more equality in math and STEM. And Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza speaks with Buffalo-based author Desiree Williams (and her son Cortland) on her book "Beautiful Brown Babies."