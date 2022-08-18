© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.
BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, WHat's Next?: Health, Wellness, and Supermarkets

Published August 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT
Deidra EmEl is the Executive Director of the Western New York Peace Center. As an educator, counselor, Community Health Worker, urban homesteader/farmer, and doula she has much to say about the health of the East Side and it's future. Also, on the program insight into the supermarket situation on the East side from national consultant Phil Lempert of supermarketguru.com. And Doug Ruffin from Buffalo History Works continues the supermarket talk by remembering FIGMOS, the independent Black owned supermarket on Jefferson Ave., circa 1981.

Latest Episodes
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next: Understanding Health Equity Data and Research 
     What is health equity, how do we measure it, and what can we do to balance the scales? In this episode, Dr. Tim Murphy, Director of the UB Community Health Equity Research Institute which was created in response to race based health disparities, especially among Black people on the East Side, breaks it down for us in a way we can all understand.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?:  Understanding Resilience 
     In this episode, Speaker, Trainer, and Author Duncan Kirkwood talks about his global resilience advocacy work and empowering young people, parents, and communities.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: More on Redistricting and Partnership for the Public Good
    In this episode, Dave Debo welcomes back Russell Weaver, Ph.D. from Cornell IRL to continue the discussion on redistricting after the Mayor’s public hearing and our extensive discussions last week. Jay Moran talks with Andrea Ó Súilleabháin, Executive Director of Partnership for the Public Good about PPG’s annual effort, through its community agenda program, to focus on issues facing Buffalo and Western New York.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Producer's Picks August 5, 2022
    Listen to our first “producers' pick” program with highlights of recent interviews. Today, we feature neighborhood elder Cliff Bell, Professor Ibram X. Kendi, the author of "How to be an Anti-Racist". Sonya Tareke from E for All Buffalo, and former Buffalo Bill Marlon Kerner of Entrepreneurs Forever chat about business mentorship. And we get a short recap of this past week's public hearings about the city of Buffalo's re-districting plan, and hear again from Buffalo-based playwright Gary Earl Ross.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Public Voice in Redistricting
    Buffalo, New York is going through the arduous process of redistricting, which requires opportunity for public input on the proposed plan. “Buffalo, What’s Next?” recaps a particularly contentious mayoral hearing which included both supporters of the plan and others who say it will dilute Black voting power in the city.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Entrepreneurship – A Catalyst for Change
    The entrepreneurial spirit often comes up in a “Buffalo, What’s Next?” conversation. This episode leans in even more as Jay Moran examines challenges and opportunities for small business owners with Marlon Kerner, community leader and former Buffalo Bill. Kerner serves as the Community Director of Entrepreneurs Forever, an organization focused on harnessing the power of networking to build small business capacity. Joining them is Sonya Tareke, Program Manager of EforAll, Buffalo chapter, which aims to empower local entrepreneurs to grow their business through engagement with the community.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next: A Community Divided and Opportunity for Change
    In this episode of "Buffalo, What's Next?" Jay Moran explores historical context of a community divided by the Kensington Expressway with local elder, Cliff Bell. Dave Debo examines health inequity and lingering community concerns after the recent racially motivated shooting on the East Side with Rev. Diann Holt.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next:  Gary Earl Ross and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi
     In this episode of "Buffalo, What's Next?" Jay Moran explores the power of language and performance art with author, playwright, and retired professor Gary Earl Ross. Then, Dave Debo shares a fascinating conversation about anti-racism with nationally recognized American author Dr. Ibram X. Kendi.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Buffalo Urban League’s Thomas Beauford, Jr.
    How do private and public sectors collaborate with the Buffalo Urban League to improve the quality of life for Black families, and what needs to be next for Buffalo? In this episode, Host Dave Debo talks with the President and CEO, Thomas Beauford, Jr. about the challenges Black people face on the East side and throughout Buffalo.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    What's Next, Buffalo?: Lessons in Language and Health Equity
    In this episode, Host Dave Debo talks DEIB and language with Dr. Brianna Cornelius, educator and cultural strategist. Host Jay Moran continues the examination of health disparity in Buffalo with Pastor George Nicholas, Co-Convener of the African American Health Equity Task Force.
