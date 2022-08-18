Buffalo, WHat's Next?: Health, Wellness, and Supermarkets

Deidra EmEl is the Executive Director of the Western New York Peace Center. As an educator, counselor, Community Health Worker, urban homesteader/farmer, and doula she has much to say about the health of the East Side and it's future. Also, on the program insight into the supermarket situation on the East side from national consultant Phil Lempert of supermarketguru.com. And Doug Ruffin from Buffalo History Works continues the supermarket talk by remembering FIGMOS, the independent Black owned supermarket on Jefferson Ave., circa 1981.