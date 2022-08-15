© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings (avail. Sunday after 8pm)
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next?: Politics, Food availability and Diversity

Published August 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
The latest reporting from WBFO’s Tom Dinki on right wing politics, extremism and racism after the weekend’s Re-Awaken America event in Batavia. Also, Jay Moran with Stan Martin of CAI Global, Ebony White from the  African American Health Equity Task Force, and Alex Wright of the African Heritage Food Co-Op. , reflecting on some of the health disparity issues- especially food apartheid-- raised at this weekend’s Igniting Hope conference at the University at Buffalo. And Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza talks with Ekuaa Mends-Aidoo from Evergreen Health on DEI, tokenism, equity and ensuring everyone has a seat at the table.

Latest Episodes
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Producer's Picks August 5, 2022
    Listen to our first “producers' pick” program with highlights of recent interviews. Today, we feature neighborhood elder Cliff Bell, Professor Ibram X. Kendi, the author of "How to be an Anti-Racist". Sonya Tareke from E for All Buffalo, and former Buffalo Bill Marlon Kerner of Entrepreneurs Forever chat about business mentorship. And we get a short recap of this past week's public hearings about the city of Buffalo's re-districting plan, and hear again from Buffalo-based playwright Gary Earl Ross.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Public Voice in Redistricting
    Buffalo, New York is going through the arduous process of redistricting, which requires opportunity for public input on the proposed plan. “Buffalo, What’s Next?” recaps a particularly contentious mayoral hearing which included both supporters of the plan and others who say it will dilute Black voting power in the city.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Entrepreneurship – A Catalyst for Change
    The entrepreneurial spirit often comes up in a “Buffalo, What’s Next?” conversation. This episode leans in even more as Jay Moran examines challenges and opportunities for small business owners with Marlon Kerner, community leader and former Buffalo Bill. Kerner serves as the Community Director of Entrepreneurs Forever, an organization focused on harnessing the power of networking to build small business capacity. Joining them is Sonya Tareke, Program Manager of EforAll, Buffalo chapter, which aims to empower local entrepreneurs to grow their business through engagement with the community.
    Buffalo, What's Next: A Community Divided and Opportunity for Change
    In this episode of "Buffalo, What's Next?" Jay Moran explores historical context of a community divided by the Kensington Expressway with local elder, Cliff Bell. Dave Debo examines health inequity and lingering community concerns after the recent racially motivated shooting on the East Side with Rev. Diann Holt.
    Buffalo, What's Next:  Gary Earl Ross and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi
     In this episode of "Buffalo, What's Next?" Jay Moran explores the power of language and performance art with author, playwright, and retired professor Gary Earl Ross. Then, Dave Debo shares a fascinating conversation about anti-racism with nationally recognized American author Dr. Ibram X. Kendi.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Buffalo Urban League’s Thomas Beauford, Jr.
    How do private and public sectors collaborate with the Buffalo Urban League to improve the quality of life for Black families, and what needs to be next for Buffalo? In this episode, Host Dave Debo talks with the President and CEO, Thomas Beauford, Jr. about the challenges Black people face on the East side and throughout Buffalo.
    What's Next, Buffalo?: Lessons in Language and Health Equity
    In this episode, Host Dave Debo talks DEIB and language with Dr. Brianna Cornelius, educator and cultural strategist. Host Jay Moran continues the examination of health disparity in Buffalo with Pastor George Nicholas, Co-Convener of the African American Health Equity Task Force.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Redistricting and Representation
    WBFO’s Jay Moran talks wages, housing, and redistricting as part of racial inequity with Russell Weaver PhD, the Director of Research at the Cornell ILR Buffalo Co-Lab.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: 'The Harder We Run' with Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr.
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” we spend the hour with the director of the Center for Urban Studies at SUNY, University at Buffalo, Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, Jr. He’ll share findings from two studies conducted 30 years apart, focused on Buffalo and the African American community.
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Discrimination in the Wake of Trauma
    In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Jennifer Connor, Executive Director at Justice for Migrant Families, talks about how the white supremacist attack on Buffalo’s Black community has a rippling effect on immigrant communities in Buffalo. Open Buffalo’s Deputy Director, Max Anderson, reflects on the kindness of a community in need and what challenges lie ahead.
