Buffalo, What's Next?: Politics, Food availability and Diversity

The latest reporting from WBFO’s Tom Dinki on right wing politics, extremism and racism after the weekend’s Re-Awaken America event in Batavia. Also, Jay Moran with Stan Martin of CAI Global, Ebony White from the African American Health Equity Task Force, and Alex Wright of the African Heritage Food Co-Op. , reflecting on some of the health disparity issues- especially food apartheid-- raised at this weekend’s Igniting Hope conference at the University at Buffalo. And Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza talks with Ekuaa Mends-Aidoo from Evergreen Health on DEI, tokenism, equity and ensuring everyone has a seat at the table.