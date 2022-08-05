Buffalo, What's Next?: Producer's Picks August 5, 2022
Listen to our first “producers' pick” program with highlights of recent interviews. Today, we feature neighborhood elder Cliff Bell, Professor Ibram X. Kendi, the author of "How to be an Anti-Racist". Sonya Tareke from E for All Buffalo, and former Buffalo Bill Marlon Kerner of Entrepreneurs Forever chat about business mentorship. And we get a short recap of this past week's public hearings about the city of Buffalo's re-districting plan, and hear again from Buffalo-based playwright Gary Earl Ross.