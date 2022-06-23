Buffalo, What's Next?: Growing up in Segregated Buffalo

In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza welcomes Wil Green, Regional Office Director for NYS Network for Youth Success and Canisius College Director of The Center for Urban Education, to talk about racism, youth and education. Dave Debo is joined by Sydnie Perkins, Vice President of the Board of Directors of St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy, to share her experiences growing up in one of Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” we welcome Kelly Diane Galloway, Founder of Project Mona’s House, to talk about modern-day slavery in the form of human trafficking in Buffalo. Dave Debo and Jomo Akono, VP of the Juneteenth Festival, unpack the complex fight for racial freedom and how the 47th annual Festival hopes to be a place for healing.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” we welcome Feed Buffalo's Drea D'Nur to talk about serving the Halal community before, and since, the racially motivated shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Jay Moran speaks with journalist Madison Carter (former WKBW reporter) about her time in Buffalo and recent return to cover the tragedy. Finally, Dave Debo looks back on earlier episodes of Buffalo, What's Next? where themes of grief, anger, and action emerge.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” our hosts examine the very different, but necessary steps Black and white people can take after racially motivated violence. Dave Debo and mental health professional Karl Shallowhorn have a conversation about processing trauma caused by racially motivated violence. Jay Moran walks through an exercise with DEI consultant Jeremy Besch to examine one’s own identity and privilege in order to be a good ally.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” Brigid Jaipal-Valenza digs deep with facilitator and Buffalo writer, Nanette Massey, who connects the dots of white privilege and racial bias through weekly virtual workshops. And from Capitol Hill, we bring you a recap of this week’s testimony by Garnell Whitfield, son of shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, and Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was shot in the neck and lived to work with her on outreach and education efforts after the mass shooting.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Jay Moran welcomes Rene Petties-Jones from the National Federation for Just Communities of WNY, Inc. to share her expertise on facilitating productive conversations about race. Dave Debo learns about local Muslim community efforts to assist victims and their families after the May 14 mass shooting at a local Buffalo grocery store. Finally, Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza talks DEI and critical race theory with with Tolulope Odunsi from SUNY Buffalo.
In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?,” Dave Debo and Buffalo State College Chair and Professor of Sociology, Ron Stewart, examine how our society breeds this kind of violence and what we can do about . Bridgid Jaipaul-Valenza speaks with Fragrance Harris Stanfield. She courageously shares her first-hand account of the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14. And Jay Moran sits down with former Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton to discuss what she believes should be next for Buffalo.
This episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” welcomes poet Jillian Hanesworth to talk about how art can contribute to social change. Buffalo Catholic Charities Educator Harvey Miles, Jr. discusses the idea of racial truth and reconciliation in America, and Alexander Wright, President, African Heritage Food Co-op presents the need for healthy food sustainability, and how his organization is helping the community.
“Buffalo, What’s Next?” hosts welcome three guests to discuss a range of topics. Ekaete Obot Bailey talks about the effectiveness of peaceful protest, local business owner Quinnae Thompson shares her recollections of the May 14th Buffalo mass shooting, and Mike Farrow, lead singer of Farrow, talks about the role music plays in delivering an anti-racist message.
In this episode, “Buffalo, What’s Next?” broadcasts live just a block and a half from the shooting scene on Jefferson Avenue at the Golden Cup Café and Roastery. Our hosts sit down for three very different conversations with African historian and best-selling author Emmanuel Kulu, Sharon and Kenneth Holley, owners of Zawadi Books,and Kara Oliver-Pérez, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Tapestry Charter School.
In this episode, WBFO Morning Edition Host Jay Moran welcomes Dennice Barr, part of Fruit Belt Leadership, to discuss healthy food access on the East Side. WBFO Managing Editor Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza speaks with Mark Talley about his mother, Geraldine Talley, one of the victims of the Buffalo Tops Shooting. Finally, WBFO’s News Director, Dave Debo, and Attorney John Elmore examines accountability that may lie beyond the suspect of this horrific crime.