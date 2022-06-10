Theater Talk: 31st Annual Arties "show must (and did) go on!"

Director, choreographer, and Arties committee member (as well as Artie archivist) Doug Weyand stepped in as "puppeteer" with a shorter, hand-held version of Artie Award co-founder Anthony Chase to join Theater Talk co-host Peter Hall in introducing Tom Calderone (via video). Calderone, President and CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media offered a video welcome. It was the first time in three decades Chase has missed the awards ceremony. And, as you can hear, Chase has recovered from a brief illness.

Courtesy of wbf.org, here we copied and pasted the winners for each of Monday's award categories:

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT

Tom Loughlin

BLOSSOM COHAN AWARD

Tracie Lane, Stage Kiss

Dave Wantuck, Tribes

KATHARINE CORNELL AWARDS

Dewayne Barrett, director, A Chorus Line

Heather Gervasi, actor, Little Women … Now

Tanika Holmes, actor, American Son

Aaron Mays, director, American Son

Dwayne Stephenson, actor, American Rhapsody

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ben Michael Moran, Waiting for Godot

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Annette Daniels Taylor, From Honky Tonk to Protest

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Chris Cavanagh, light and sound, Constellations

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Bobby Cooke, Beauty and the Beast

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Melinda Capeles, Tribes

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Steve Copps, Beauty and the Beast

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Mark Humphrey, Speed of Dark

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Aimee Walker, Damn Yankees

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Lynne Koscielniak, Tribes

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Josh Wilde, Beauty and the Beast

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Samuel Fesmire, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Vivian Del Bello, Stage Kiss

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE

Dave Wysocki, Puffs

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Julie Kittsley, Looped

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Susan Drozd, All Is Calm

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Katie Mallinson, Photograph 51

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

All Is Calm, MusicalFare

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Speed of Dark, American Repertory Theatre of WNY

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Beauty and the Beast, Theatre of Youth

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

American Son, Ujima Theatre Company

To be eligible for an Artie, an artist must live and work in the Buffalo area, and a theater must produce work locally, primarily with local artists. Buffalo Toronto Public Media served as presenter of the awards.

The Artie Awards is also an opportunity to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at Erie County Medical Center. Over the years, through contributions from theater audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.

If the Arties are "the Tony Awards for Buffalo Theater" then the Tonys are "the Artie Awards for Broadway, and this year, 2022, the 2022 Tony Awards (75th anniversary) will take place Sunday night, June 12th, at Radio City Music Hall to be hosted by West Side Story's Ariana DeBose.

The THEATER LISTINGS below are accurate as of this Friday morning, June 10, but check with the venue frequently. Pro Tip: Visit the websites to buy tickets but check with Facebook as well which will often have the most up-to-the-minute information on cancellations and postponements, as well as the best pictures! And always bring a mask and proof of vaccination. Several venues are requiring one or both

OPENING THIS WEEKEND:

A RAISIN IN THE SUN, by Lorraine Hansberry, presented by the Paul Robeson Theatre , June 10 - 26, Fridays - Sundays at 7 pm, Sunday matinees at 2, at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209 716-884-2013 paulrobesontheatre.org

NOTE: First four shows (June 10, 11, and 12) For these special performances you'll watch the magic happen as lights, sound, costumes, hair and makeup come together during "tech rehearsal" before opening night! Watch the Director, Cast, & Crew work to put on a great show, in real-time!

_____

BLITHE SPIRIT, a comedy by Noel Coward, Lancaster Opera House, June 10-26, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:30, at the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086. 716.683.1776 lancasteropera.org

BLITHE SPIRIT BLURB: A novelist invites an eccentric medium to conduct a séance at his house, with the aim of gathering material for his next book. Unexpectedly, the medium conjures up the reappearance of his first wife (who died five years earlier). Since his “ghost” wife cannot be seen or heard by his current wife, he finds himself torn between the two women in a comedic story about ghosts, ex-wives, and next wives.

_____

CABARET, musical by John Kander and Fred Ebb, directed by Kristin Bentley, starring Joe Russi, Cassie Cameron, Dan Urtz, Steve Jakiel, and Pamela Rose Mangus, presented by Second Generation Theatre June 10th- 26th, 2022, Thursdays - Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 and 8:00, Sundays at 2:00 at Shea's Smith Theatre.

CABARET BLURB: In 1930s Berlin, everything is beautiful… but for how long? SGT presents CABARET- a beloved musical theatre classic with a message that remains relevant today. Choreographed by Kelly Copps, with Music Direction by Allan Paglia.

_____

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, semi-staged production by Starring Buffalo, June 10 - 11, Friday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 2:00 pm at Shea's 710 Theatre. Visit Shea's Box Office at Sheas.org or starringbuffalo.org.

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE BLURB: Starring Buffalo returnS to Shea’s 710 with SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Pulitzer prize-winning masterpiece. Inspired by the painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte" by Georges Seurat, SUNDAY merges past and present into a beautiful and poignant parable about love and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of all time, SUNDAY was nominated for an incredible ten Tony Awards.

Performed in Starring Buffalo’s signature staged concert format, the cast features Tony Award nominee Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar, Amazing Grace, Evita) as George, five-time Broadway actress Emily Padgett (Side Show, Grease, Bright Star) as Dot, and Buffalo star Karen Saxon (Ujima Theater Company) as The Lady, performing alongside an ensemble of Buffalo’s best including Keith Ersing, Jake Hayes, Matthew Iwanski-Jackson, Jetaun Louie, Michele Marie Roberts, Sara States, Andrea Todaro, and Josh Wilde, as well as dozens of Western New York singers, dancers, and musicians.

_____

SPRING PERFORMANCE, presented by the American Academy of Ballet, June 12 at 4 pm at UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

_____

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, directed by Kyle LoConti, presented by D'Youville College's Kavinoky Theatre, June 10 - 26, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays 3:30, Sundays 2, presented by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201. 716.829.7668 kavinokytheatre.com

LIFESPAN BLURB: John D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy—an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact-check D'Agata's essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

_____

CONTINUING:

THE ONION GAME, by Brian Delaney, directed by ICTC Associate Director Greg Natale, Starring Stan Klimecko, Kelly Meg Brennan, Johnny Barden, Bennett Goldberg, Ray Boucher, and David Lundy, presented by Irish Classical Theatre June 3 - 26. irishclassical.com 716.853.4282.

Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes, including one 10 minute intermission

THE ONION GAME BLURB:

Stan Klimecko and Company return to finish the run which was halted by Covid back in March during the 2020 production! Onion and Pearl are miserably married. Their children, Ogie and Milly, are displaying increasingly strange behavior. As Onion writes the Great Irish Novel and Pearl covers the house in beads, they secretly plot each other's ruin. The Onion Game, by ICTC’s Playwright-in-Residence Bryan Delaney, author of THE COBBLER and THE SEEDBED, launches a hilarious assault on the hollow aspirations of modern life. This is a grotesque black comedy of treachery, revenge, literature... and onions.

_____

MORE OPENINGS IN JUNE:

AS YOU LIKE IT presented SHAKESPEARE IN DELAWARE PARK, directed by Steve Vaughan, June 23 - July 17 Tuesdays - Sundays at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park near Marcy Casino and The Rose Garden. These performances are free and open to the public (but bring some cash if you can for an intermission donation).

NOTE: The 47th Season Opening Night Reception will be Thursday June 23 – 5:45-7:15 at Shakespeare Hill under the tent amongst the stars, followed by the opening night performance of AS YOU LIKE IT. Respondents will enjoy the music of Queen City Strings and indulge in light hors d’oeuvres provided by the The Terrace At Delaware Park, Freedom Run wine tasting, and delicious treats from Fairy Cakes Cupcakery. $45 For SDP members $55 for Non-members. Seats are limited. You must RSVP or purchase tickets by June 15th. shakespeareindelawarepark.org/ON/

_____

ISLEÑA (Islander), a one-woman play by Victoria Pérez and María Pérez Gómez, featuring Victoria Pérez, directed by María Pérez Gómez, presented by Raíces Theatre runs from June 17 to July 3 at Road Less Traveled (the new home of Raíces) 456 Main Street Buffalo NY 14202

Box Office (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

ISLEÑA BLURB: Isleña (Islander) is a memorable story of an island girl’s journey from Puerto Rico to Buffalo ¡Nos vemos en el teatro! (See you at the theater!) (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveled.org

_____

THE BARD'S IN OUR YARD, touring performances of Shakespeare scenes throughout Western New York presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. See list of venues at shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2022-tour-locations/ Performances are June 16-19 and June 21 - 22 (during the week or so leading up to the opening of AS YOU LIKE IT on June 23) and then performances are July 20 - July 24 and July 26 - July 27 (leading up to the opening of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM on July 28). Also three Mondays (August 8, 15, and 22).

_____

SHAWFESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS:

(Note, visit shawfest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2022Calendar_print.pdf for a printable calendar with days, dates, ande times)

Shaw Festival Theatre NOTE Mask use is required until June 10, but not proof of vaccination is not longer required.

2022 Season:

AT THE FESTIVAL THEATRE

DAMN YANKEES Words and Music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross

Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop opens Saturday May 28 at 6

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST By Oscar Wilde opens Saturday Jun 18 at 6

THE DOCTOR’S DILEMMA By Bernard Shaw

opens Saturday Aug 20 at 6

ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

GASLIGHT

By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson

Based on the play Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton opens Friday May 27 at 6

CHITRA By Rabindranath Tagore (Lunchtime One-Act) opens Sunday June 19 at 11:30 am

JUST TO GET MARRIED By GB Shaw contemporary Cicely Hamilton opens Sun Aug 21 at 11:30 am

BLURB: “It is 1910 and Georgiana is 29, so the burning question is: how can we get her married?”

JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD By Bernard Shaw opens Sun May 29 at 11:30am

EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins opens Fri Jun 17 at 6

GEM OF THE OCEAN By August Wilson (The first play in August Wilson’s THE AMERICAN CENTURY CYCLE) opens Fri Aug 19 at 6

_____

JULY EVENTS IN BUFFALO:

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, directed by Doug Weyand, presented by MusicalFare, July 6-August 7, Wednesdays - Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm & 7:30pm, Sundays at 2. MusicalFare Theatre on the Daemen College campus, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226. (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE BLURB: This knock-'em-dead, uproarious comedy, was the most-nominated show of the 2014 Broadway season with ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught? A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER is a fresh new musical comedy filled with non-stop laughs and unforgettable music.

_____

ALLEY OF THE DOLLS, directed by Chris Kelly, as Buffalo United Artists continues their "Summer Camp" series, July 9 - July 31, starring Jimmy Janowski, Renee Landrigan, Matt Refermat, Christopher Standart, Michael Blasdell (Bebe), Michael Seitz… and more! at The Alleyway Theater, One Curtain Up Alley.

_____

MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, July 28-August 21

_____

SHEA'S SEASON SUBSCRIBERS TAKE NOTE: The seat relocation process starts Tuesday, May 31. Renewed subscribers for the MYT Bank 2022-23 Broadway Series will have the ability to search for available seats and relocate online the MY SHEA'S ACCOUNT manager. You will receive an email with a relocation start date and your relocation period will remain active from that date until June 15 at 11 pm.

The M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 includes:

THE PROM Sep 27-Oct 2, 2022

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Nov 8-13, 2022

COME FROM AWAY Dec 13-18, 2022

HADESTOWN Feb 21-26, 2023

BEETLEJUICE Mar 21-26, 2023

SIX Apr 25-May 7, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

with two "special engagements"

Disney's ALADDIN Nov 22-27, 2022 and

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023.

