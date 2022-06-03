Theater Talk: BTPM to march in Sunday's Pride parade; Arties on Monday at 8 pm

Check out (and subscribe) to Anthony's blog TheaterTalkBuffalo.com which just published this excellent summary of this Monday's Artie Awards:

"The 31st Artie Awards, presented by Buffalo Toronto Public Media, will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Shea's 710 Main Theater. The red carpet begins at 7, and the show begins at 8 p.m. The hosts are Anthony Chase, Charmagne Chi, and Amy Jakiel with music direction by Philip Farugia. For tickets: CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS .

The Artie Awards Archives, created and maintained by Doug Weyand, have been updated. For fun Artie facts, stats, and just a trip down memory lane, check it out at https://artieawardarchives.com/

Buying your tickets in advance will make the entry process much faster, and do remember, attendees are strongly urged to wear masks, in consideration of those who are rehearsing shows and those who are trying to keep their shows open!

Musical numbers will be performed from nominated musicals: "All is Calm" (MusicalFare), "Beauty and the Beast" (Theatre of Youth), "From Honky Tonk to Protest" (D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre), "The Other Josh Cohen" (MusicalFare), and "Songs for a New World" (Second Generation Theatre).

This year's Blossom Cohan Awards for excellence by performers new to Buffalo theater will go to Tracie Lane for "Stage Kiss" at the Irish Classical Theatre, and Dave Wantuck for "Tribes" at Road Less Traveled Theater.

Katharine Cornell Awards for excellence by visiting artists during the season go to Dewayne Barrett for his direction of "A Chorus Line" at O'Connell & Company; Heather Gervasi for her performance in "Little Women ... Now" at Road Less Traveled Theatre; Tanika Holmes, for her performance in "American Son" at Ujima Theatre Company; Aaron Mays, for his direction of "American Son,"; and Dwayne Stephenson for his performance in "American Rhapsody" at MusicalFare.

The final award of the evening will be presented by this year's Career Achievement Award winner, Tom Loughlin, respected actor and former chair of the theater department at SUNY Fredonia.

Matinee Bar at 700 Main Street will be open on Artie night, as will Hearth + Press (Stone Pizza and Cafe) at 665 Main. There will also be food trucks on Main Street.

For a list of all the nominees, see ARTIE NOMINATIONS ."

Thank you Anthony for the details. Again, it's free and fun, so subscribe to Anthony's blog TheaterTalkBuffalo.com today!

The 2022 Tony Awards (75th anniversary) will take place Sunday night, June 12th, at Radio City Music Hall to be hosted by West Side Story's Ariana DeBose.

The THEATER LISTINGS below are accurate as of this Friday morning, June 3, but check with the venue frequently. Pro Tip: Visit the websites to buy tickets but check with Facebook as well which will often have the most up-to-the-minute information on cancellations and postponements, as well as the best pictures! And always bring a mask and proof of vaccination. Several venues are requiring one or both

CLOSINGS THIS WEEKEND (FINAL SHOWS):

GRINDR MOM, play by Ronnie Larsen, directed by Todd Fuller, starring Caitlin Coleman, presented by Plum Stab Productions, May 25 - June 5, opened on Wed May 25 and runs Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, with two matinees, both at 2:00, Saturday June 4 at 2:00 and Sunday June 5 (coinciding with the Pride Parade and Festival). Alleyway Theatre Cabaret, One Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, 14202 ci.ovationtix.com/35584/production/1122713

GRINDR MOM BLURB: Caught between the love for her only child and the Church she has given her entire life over to, a Mormon woman seeks answers in the most unexpected of places – Grindr, the gay dating app. And by God, does she get them! This one woman show written by the award winning playwright, Ronnie Larsen (Happy Ending, Sleeping with Straight Men) features Buffalo Artie Award winning actress, Caitlin Coleman, in a powerhouse performance unlike any role you’ve seen her in before. Director Todd Fuller (The Boys Upstairs, Afterglow) and Plum Stab Productions (420: The Musical) are excited to bring this comedic and relevant story to the Alleyway Theater Cabaret to celebrate PRIDE week. Tickets $25-35

_____

OPENING THIS WEEKEND:

A SONDHEIM CABARET, a cabaret evening of songs and stories about prolific musical theater composer, Stephen Sondheim. The evening features MusicalFare favorites Philip Farugia, Amy Jakiel, Kelly Copps, Steve Copps, Chris J. Handley, Michael Wachowiak, and others, at MusicalFare Theatre, on the Daemen College campus, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

_____

BUFFALO STORIES: THE LIFE OF ROBERT GIOIA presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, one night only, June 4, at 8pm.

_____

GET READY, presented by David D. Marie Dance Studio, June 4-5 – David De Marie Dance: Get Ready June 4 at 12 & 5 pm, Sunday June 5 at 3pm at UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

_____

THE ONION GAME, by Brian Delaney, directed by ICTC Associate Director Greg Natale, Starring Stan Klimecko, Kelly Meg Brennan, Johnny Barden, Bennett Goldberg, Ray Boucher, and David Lundy, presented by Irish Classical Theatre June 3 - 26. irishclassical.com 716.853.4282.

Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes, including one 10 minute intermission

THE ONION GAME BLURB:

Stan Klimecko and Company return to finish the run which was halted by Covid back in March during the 2020 production! Onion and Pearl are miserably married. Their children, Ogie and Milly, are displaying increasingly strange behavior. As Onion writes the Great Irish Novel and Pearl covers the house in beads, they secretly plot each other's ruin. The Onion Game, by ICTC’s Playwright-in-Residence Bryan Delaney, author of THE COBBLER and THE SEEDBED, launches a hilarious assault on the hollow aspirations of modern life. This is a grotesque black comedy of treachery, revenge, literature... and onions.

_____

MORE OPENINGS LATER IN JUNE:

A RAISIN IN THE SUN, by Lorraine Hansberry, presented by the Paul Robeson Theatre , June 10 - 26, Fridays - Sundays at 7 pm, Sunday matinees at 2, at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14209 716-884-2013 paulrobesontheatre.org

NOTE: First four shows (June 10, 11, and 12) For these special performance you'll watch the magic happen as lights, sound, costumes, hair and makeup come together during "tech rehearsal" before opening night! Watch the Director, Cast, & Crew work to put on a great show, in real time!

_____

AS YOU LIKE IT presented SHAKESPEARE IN DELAWARE PARK, directed by Steve Vaughan, June 23 - July 17 Tuesdays - Sundays at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park near Marcy Casino and The Rose Garden. These performances are free and open to the public (but bring some cash if you can for an intermission donation).

NOTE: The 47th Season Opening Night Reception will be Thursday June 23 – 5:45-7:15 at Shakespeare Hill under the tent amongst the stars, followed by the opening night performance of AS YOU LIKE IT. Respondents will enjoy the music of Queen City Strings and indulge in light hors d’oeuvres provided by the The Terrace At Delaware Park, Freedom Run wine tasting, and delicious treats from Fairy Cakes Cupcakery. $45 For SDP members $55 for Non-members. Seats are limited. You must RSVP or purchase tickets by June 15th. shakespeareindelawarepark.org/ON/

_____

BLITHE SPIRIT, comedy by Noel Coward, Lancaster Opera House, June 10-26, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:30, at the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086. 716.683.1776 lancasteropera.org

BLITHE SPIRIT BLURB: A novelist invites an eccentric medium to conduct a séance at his house, with the aim of gathering material for his next book. Unexpectedly, the medium conjures up the reappearance of his first wife (who died five years earlier). Since his “ghost” wife cannot be seen or heard by his current wife, he finds himself torn between the two women in a comedic story about ghosts, ex-wives, and next wives.

_____

CABARET, musical by John Kander and Fred Ebb, directed by Kristin Bentley, starring Joe Russi, Cassie Cameron, Dan Urtz, Steve Jakiel, and Pamela Rose Mangus, presented by Second Generation Theatre June 10th- 26th, 2022, Thursdays - Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 and 8:00, Sundays at 2:00 at Shea's Smith Theatre.

CABARET BLURB: In 1930s Berlin, everything is beautiful… but for how long? SGT presents CABARET- a beloved musical theatre classic with a message that remains relevant today. Choreographed by Kelly Copps, with Music Direction by Allan Paglia.

_____

ISLEÑA (Islander), a one-woman play by Victoria Pérez and María Pérez Gómez, featuring Victoria Pérez, directed by María Pérez Gómez, presented by Raíces Theatre runs from June 17 to July 3 at Road Less Traveled (the new home of Raíces) 456 Main Street Buffalo NY 14202

Box Office (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

ISLEÑA BLURB: Isleña (Islander) is a memorable story of an island girl’s journey from Puerto Rico to Buffalo ¡Nos vemos en el teatro! (See you at the theater!) (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveled.org

_____

SPRING PERFORMANCE, presented by the American Academy of Ballet, June 12 at 4 pm at UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

_____

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, semi-staged production by Starring Buffalo, June 10 - 11, Friday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 2:00 pm at Shea's 710 Theatre. Visit Shea's Box Office at Sheas.org or starringbuffalo.org.

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE BLURB: Starring Buffalo returnS to Shea’s 710 with SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Pulitzer prize-winning masterpiece. Inspired by the painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte" by Georges Seurat, SUNDAY merges past and present into a beautiful and poignant parable about love and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of all time, SUNDAY was nominated for an incredible ten Tony Awards.

Performed in Starring Buffalo’s signature staged concert format, the cast features Tony Award nominee Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar, Amazing Grace, Evita) as George, five-time Broadway actress Emily Padgett (Side Show, Grease, Bright Star) as Dot, and Buffalo star Karen Saxon (Ujima Theater Company) as The Lady, performing alongside an ensemble of Buffalo’s best including Keith Ersing, Jake Hayes, Matthew Iwanski-Jackson, Jetaun Louie, Michele Marie Roberts, Sara States, Andrea Todaro, and Josh Wilde, as well as dozens of Western New York singers, dancers, and musicians.

_____

THE BARD'S IN OUR YARD, touring performances of Shakespeare scenes throughout Western New York presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. See list of venues at shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2022-tour-locations/ Performances are June 16-19 and June 21 - 22 (during the week or so leading up to the opening of AS YOU LIKE IT on June 23) and then performances are July 20 - July 24 and July 26 - July 27 (leading up to the opening of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM on July 28). Also three Mondays (August 8, 15, and 22).

_____

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, directed by Kyle LoConti, presented by D'Youville College's Kavinoky Theatre, June 10 - 26, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays 3:30, Sundays 2, presented by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201. 716.829.7668 kavinokytheatre.com

LIFESPAN BLURB: John D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy—an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D'Agata's essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

_____

SHAWFESTIVAL LIST OF SUMMER PLAYS:

(Note, visit shawfest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2022Calendar_print.pdf for a printable calendar with days, dates, ande times)

Shaw Festival Theatre NOTE Mask use is required until June 10, but not proof of vaccination is not longer required.

2022 Season:

AT THE FESTIVAL THEATRE

DAMN YANKEES Words and Music by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross

Book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop opens Saturday May 28 at 6

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST By Oscar Wilde opens Saturday Jun 18 at 6

THE DOCTOR’S DILEMMA By Bernard Shaw

opens Saturday Aug 20 at 6

ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

GASLIGHT

By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson

Based on the play Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton opens Friday May 27 at 6

CHITRA By Rabindranath Tagore (Lunchtime One-Act) opens Sunday June 19 at 11:30 am

JUST TO GET MARRIED By GB Shaw contemporary Cicely Hamilton opens Sun Aug 21 at 11:30 am

BLURB: “It is 1910 and Georgiana is 29, so the burning question is: how can we get her married?”

JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD By Bernard Shaw opens Sun May 29 at 11:30am

EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins opens Fri Jun 17 at 6

GEM OF THE OCEAN By August Wilson (The first play in August Wilson’s THE AMERICAN CENTURY CYCLE) opens Fri Aug 19 at 6

_____

JULY EVENTS IN BUFFALO:

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, directed by Doug Weyand, presented by MusicalFare, July 6-August 7, Wednesdays - Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm & 7:30pm, Sundays at 2. MusicalFare Theatre on the Daemen College campus, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226. (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE BLURB: This knock-'em-dead, uproarious comedy, was the most-nominated show of the 2014 Broadway season with ten Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught? A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER is a fresh new musical comedy filled with non-stop laughs and unforgettable music.

_____

ALLEY OF THE DOLLS, directed by Chris Kelly, as Buffalo United Artists continues their "Summer Camp" series, July 9 - July 31, starring Jimmy Janowski, Renee Landrigan, Matt Refermat, Christopher Standart, Michael Blasdell (Bebe), Michael Seitz… and more! at The Alleyway Theater, One Curtain Up Alley.

_____

MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, July 28-August 21

_____

SHEA'S SEASON SUBSCRIBERS TAKE NOTE: The seat relocation process starts Tuesday, May 31. Renewed subscribers for the MYT Bank 2022-23 Broadway Series will have the ability to search for available seats and relocate online the MY SHEA'S ACCOUNT manager. You will receive an email with a relocation start date and your relocation period will remain active from that date until June 15 at 11 pm.

The M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 includes:

THE PROM Sep 27-Oct 2, 2022

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Nov 8-13, 2022

COME FROM AWAY Dec 13-18, 2022

HADESTOWN Feb 21-26, 2023

BEETLEJUICE Mar 21-26, 2023

SIX Apr 25-May 7, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

with two "special engagements"

Disney's ALADDIN Nov 22-27, 2022 and

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023.

