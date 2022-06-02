Buffalo, What's next: Live at the Golden Cup Cafe on Jefferson Ave.
In this episode, “Buffalo, What’s Next?” broadcasts live just a block and a half from the shooting scene on Jefferson Avenue at the Golden Cup Café and Roastery. Our hosts sit down for three very different conversations with African historian and best-selling author Emmanuel Kulu, Sharon and Kenneth Holley, owners of Zawadi Books,and Kara Oliver-Pérez, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Tapestry Charter School.