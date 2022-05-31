Buffalo, What's Next?: Faith, Family, and Systemic Racism
In this episode, WBFO Morning Edition Host, Jay Moran, speaks with Reverend Corey Gibson from Calvary Baptist Church about the power of faith in times of grief. WBFO Managing Editor, Brigid Jaipaul Valenza and Ursuline Bankhead focus on the importance of family and community in the neighborhood. Finally, WBFO’s News Director, Dave Debo, welcomes Miles, Gresham, Esq., a Policy Fellow with the Partnership for the Public Good to talk about systemic racism and reform.