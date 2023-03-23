© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief March 23, 2023

Published March 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • Investigators believe arson was the cause of the Monday firs near the Central Terminal.
  • Starbucks workers joined a nationwide strike yesterday over unfair labor practices.
  • The downtown central library is planning to restore weekday operating hours beginning Monday.
  • Nearly one million dollars is headed to UB's School of Public Health & Professions to pay for a Mobile Health Unit to help medically unserved communities across Western New York.
Latest Episodes
    WBFO Brief Tuesday March 14, 2023
    The investigation into that Main Street fire where firefighter Jason Arno died, is over- and the results go to the District Attorney for possible criminal charges. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at the re-election of Ed Cox as chair of the NYS Republican Party, out of office since 2019, but back now. And Dan Karpenchuk reports on a Volkswagen electric vehicle battery plant coming to St. Thomas, south of London, Ontario
    WBFO Brief Monday March 13, 2023
    Hear Gov. Kathy Hochul say, "Pharmacies have become the new battleground", in abortion rights in NYS. Also Ontario will miss some health care goals, and it's making for backlash against Premier Doug Ford. Also, hear from District Attorney John Flynn on the lack of charges in a stabbing death at the University at Buffalo, and two more candidates want to run for Buffalo Common Council in the Ellicott District.
    WBFO Brief Friday March 10, 2023
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter talking about several comedies on local stages. Hundreds assemble outside UB's Center for The Arts, as controversial commentator Michael Knowles delivers an address at UB. A change in the hours at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library's Central building downtown, after too many fights and other incidents there. Also, a look at the wake for firefighter Jason Arno Thursday, and his funeral downtown today, with thousands of firefighters expected to line Buffalo streets.
    WBFO Brief Thursday March 9, 2023
    Young Americans for Freedom is e hosting Michael Knowles for a speech Thursday night at UB, but there are many who have heard his calls to eradicate "transgenderism from public life" and are speaking out against it, saying he condones hates speech. A look at the new restrictions on evictions. And Preparations for the funeral of firefighter Jason Arno and tributes are coming in from Albany legislator.
    WBFO Brief Wednesday March 8, 2023
    Inside the city's Masten District, with Zeneta Everhart, one of the candidates running for that district's city council seat. Also , our Woman Wednesday interview, and a look at the fallout of Michael Knowle's upcoming visit to UB, after his controversial remarks about "eradicating trangenderism from public life." And to try and find what caused the Main St. fire that took the life of Jason Arno, the ATF has conducted over 100 interviews and is creating a computerized model of the blaze.
    WBFO Brief Tuesday March 7, 2023
    The family of Tyler Lewis is asking for more action into the investigation of his stabbing death on the UB Campus in October 2022. Also, the latest on the four-alarm fire that took the life of Firefighter Jason Arno. and from Albany, correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at Gov. Hochul's plans to expand charter schools in NYS.
    WBFO Brief Monday March 6, 2023
    A free speech debate at the University at Buffalo, WNY concerns about freight trains with hazardous materials, and the latest on the fire that took the life of firefighter Jason Arno.
    WBFO Brief Friday March 3, 2023
    If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter musing on show programs, negroni, and productions at The Road Less Travelled Productions, and Lancaster Opera House. Also, hear Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt on the push for new statewide limits on eviction after a court struck down the ability for a city (like Buffalo which is considering something similar) to enact them.
    WBFO Brief Thursday March 2, 2023
    WBFO Brief Tuesday March 1, 2023
    A look at local hydroponic farming as a possible solution to food access issues on Buffalo's East side and beyond. Also a Women Wednesday conversation with Rachel Kent who works on food equity issues in education. And learn about hearings on linking increases of the NYS minimum wage to the rate of inflation, and hear women who rap.
