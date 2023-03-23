WBFO Brief March 23, 2023
On today's WBFO Brief:
- Investigators believe arson was the cause of the Monday firs near the Central Terminal.
- Starbucks workers joined a nationwide strike yesterday over unfair labor practices.
- The downtown central library is planning to restore weekday operating hours beginning Monday.
- Nearly one million dollars is headed to UB's School of Public Health & Professions to pay for a Mobile Health Unit to help medically unserved communities across Western New York.