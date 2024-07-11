© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBFO Brief
2024
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief July 2, 2024
    The Buffalo Sabres get busy with free agency. Efforts to grow the semi conductor industry in Buffalo and across WNY will be getting a boost from federal funding. Healthcare workers across the state continue to unionize.
  • WBFO Brief July 1, 2024
    Today is Canada Day, but a strike by mechanics at the country's second-largest airline has disrupted travel plans for passengers across North America.
  • WBFO Brief June 28, 2024
    The NFTA will not run trains in the downtown area on certain days in July to allow for crews to safely complete maintenance work.
  • WBFO Brief June 27, 2024
    The City of Buffalo splash pads open with extended hours. An Uzbekistan man was arraigned on wire fraud and other charges for an alleged crypto currency scam that targeted a local individual. The City of Tonawanda calls on artists to create and submit a new city flag design. Two development projects in Niagara Falls are one step closer to construction after they were approved by the USA Niagara Development Corporation. A tall ship will be at Canalside for the Fourth of July weekend.
  • WBFO Brief June 26, 2024
    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is investigating the fire in the Cobblestone district alongside the Buffalo Fire Department. A Canadian shipping company in St. Catharines will pay the US government a $100k fine for continuing to pollute American waters, violating the Clean Water Act. A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy are each being indicted on 4 felony charges for their alleged role in the shooting that killed 3-year-old Ramone Carter and injured his 7-year-old sister. Results from this year's primary elections in WNY are in. Two refugee services agencies in WNY will receive millions of dollars in state funds as part of the $20 million initiative to help refugees across the state find and maintain employment.
  • WBFO Brief June 25, 2024
    Republicans in the Erie County Legislature are calling on the head of Erie County's assigned counsel program to resign for allegedly misusing her position to help local Democrats.
  • WBFO Brief June 24, 2024
    Researchers at UB and the Department of Veterans Affairs identified 17 distinct clinical subtypes of long COVID.
  • WBFO Brief June 21, 2024
    Erie County officials give themselves a pay raise.
  • WBFO Brief June 20, 2024
    Catch up on the day's news with the WBFO Brief.
  • WBFO Brief June 19, 2024
    Investigation is underway into a fire in the Cobblestone District. A heatwave in June highlights the importance of access to cooling appliances. However, access to those resources could look different in the future.
Load More