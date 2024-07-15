The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is investigating the fire in the Cobblestone district alongside the Buffalo Fire Department. A Canadian shipping company in St. Catharines will pay the US government a $100k fine for continuing to pollute American waters, violating the Clean Water Act. A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy are each being indicted on 4 felony charges for their alleged role in the shooting that killed 3-year-old Ramone Carter and injured his 7-year-old sister. Results from this year's primary elections in WNY are in. Two refugee services agencies in WNY will receive millions of dollars in state funds as part of the $20 million initiative to help refugees across the state find and maintain employment.

