The Buffalo Sabres get busy with free agency. Efforts to grow the semi conductor industry in Buffalo and across WNY will be getting a boost from federal funding. Healthcare workers across the state continue to unionize.
The City of Buffalo splash pads open with extended hours. An Uzbekistan man was arraigned on wire fraud and other charges for an alleged crypto currency scam that targeted a local individual. The City of Tonawanda calls on artists to create and submit a new city flag design. Two development projects in Niagara Falls are one step closer to construction after they were approved by the USA Niagara Development Corporation. A tall ship will be at Canalside for the Fourth of July weekend.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is investigating the fire in the Cobblestone district alongside the Buffalo Fire Department. A Canadian shipping company in St. Catharines will pay the US government a $100k fine for continuing to pollute American waters, violating the Clean Water Act. A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy are each being indicted on 4 felony charges for their alleged role in the shooting that killed 3-year-old Ramone Carter and injured his 7-year-old sister. Results from this year's primary elections in WNY are in. Two refugee services agencies in WNY will receive millions of dollars in state funds as part of the $20 million initiative to help refugees across the state find and maintain employment.