The City of Buffalo splash pads open with extended hours. An Uzbekistan man was arraigned on wire fraud and other charges for an alleged crypto currency scam that targeted a local individual. The City of Tonawanda calls on artists to create and submit a new city flag design. Two development projects in Niagara Falls are one step closer to construction after they were approved by the USA Niagara Development Corporation. A tall ship will be at Canalside for the Fourth of July weekend.

