The Buffalo Sabres get busy with free agency. Efforts to grow the semi conductor industry in Buffalo and across WNY will be getting a boost from federal funding. Healthcare workers across the state continue to unionize.
The City of Buffalo splash pads open with extended hours. An Uzbekistan man was arraigned on wire fraud and other charges for an alleged crypto currency scam that targeted a local individual. The City of Tonawanda calls on artists to create and submit a new city flag design. Two development projects in Niagara Falls are one step closer to construction after they were approved by the USA Niagara Development Corporation. A tall ship will be at Canalside for the Fourth of July weekend.