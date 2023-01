If it's Friday, It's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter looking at the debut of yet another Buffalo-themed play from Tom Dudzick. A fact check on NYS's proposed restriction on the use of gas stoves, and Governor Hochul isn't quite done fighting for Hector LaSalle to become the new chief judge.

Also, a preview of Doors Open Jamestown, and looking at a way to shut down the Kensington Expressway with gates during blizzards is under consideration.