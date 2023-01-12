© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief Thursday January 12, 2023

Published January 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST
The Town of Aurora has struggled with a zoning issue that restricts drag performances, and it turns out that the cut-and-paste zoning rules that existed there have set several other towns on a collision course with the first amendment. Also, a look at how Gov. Kathy Hochul might pay for the initiatives in her State of the State address. Also, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital, the latest on a bomb threat that brought evacuation to a Buffalo school bus, and the press for more cross border cooperation between US and Canada.

    WBFO Brief Wednesday , January 4, 2023
    The latest on Buffalo Bill DeMar Hamlin, with support from a range of other athletes and sports professionals. Also, preparing athletes and others for emergencies. and in Albany, controversy over two officials waiting to take office, Also, Sharon Belton-Cottman has been selected as President of the Buffalo School Board.
    WBFO Brief Tuesday January 3, 2023
    After 5/14, a deadly blizzard, and now the collapse of a Demar Hamlin on the football field, watched by thousands— Jay Moran talks with Mental Health Professional Karl Shallowhorn. Also, Dr. Phillip Glick MD, Professor of Surgery of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at BuffaloAnd Canada correspondet Dan Marpenchuk has an unrelated story on housing growth
    WBFO Brief Thursday December 29, 2022
    With the Buffalo driving ban over and many roads re opened—- we take a moment to tell personal stories of survival and grief and financial hardship. Holly Kirkpatrick looks at neighborhood relief on Buffalo's West side at the Gypsy Parlor restaurant. Emyle Watkins has the story of William Clay, a storm victim who died. And after being stranded for 18 hours , Shaquille Jones had to pay almost $360 in a towing fee, incurred in the one town that isn't covering those costs for people.
    WBFO Brief Wednesday December 28, 2022
    Roads in the city of Buffalo are still off limits, with MPs from New Jersey coming in to make sure people arent violating the traffic ban. Also, the latest on plowing- with a report on whichi areas are getting snow removal, and which ones aren't.
    WBFO Brief Tuesday December 27, 2022
    The latest on Winter Storm Elliot, including an emergency declaration from Pres. Biden, a hopeful forecast that everything will be done by tonight.
    WBFO Brief Thursday December 22, 2022
    Hear a chat about representation, with Buffalo's original Kente Claus, an afro-centric counterpart to the more familiar depictions of Santa. We also have the latest on Blizzard preparations: garbage and recycling in Buffalo are cancelled, schools — including Buffalo - are closed Friday. And the state's first licensed cannabis retail outlet is opening... downstate.
    WBFO Brief Wednesday December 21, 2022
    It's official: NY lawmakers are seeking a raise and have introduced a proposal to boost the base salary to the highest in the nation- in exchange fora possible ban on outside income. Also, a candlelight vigil in support of Muslim women in Iran will be held tonight , and there is a spike in COVID-19 cases with 178 new ones reported in Erie County.
    WBFO Brief Tuesday December 20, 2022
    Concerns about disparities in discipline of Black, Brown and disabled students in Buffalo Schools when the suspension rate is compared to White students. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at Gov. Kathy Hochul's newly announced affordable housing plan. Also SUNY Erie (ECC) President David Balkin has resigned, and a judge has tossed out an activist group's challenge to the city council's new districts map.
    WBFO Brief Monday December 19, 2022
    The television coverage of the World Cup featured a lot of advertisement for online betting, prompting Canadian officials to speak out about the dangers of having small children exposed to gambling outreach. Also, a visit to Seneca Falls, and their recent "It's A Wonderful Life " Festival. And a shooting in Toronto at a condominium complex led to a police standoff with 5 dead.
    WBFO Brief Friday December 16, 2022
    If it's Friday, It's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter on empathy and diversity in theater shown in-part by Anthony's one man show. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at talk of horsetrading that could possibly give state lawmakers a raise. Lake Effect snow warnings have triggered the re-positioning of utility crews and Gov. Kathy Hochul to say "Bring it on." Also, a new law banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. Also, hear jay Moran with Marvin Askew - director of Buffalo city Ballet, as they head into their last weekend of "the Nutcracker"
