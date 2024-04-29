© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief
2024
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief April 19, 2024
    A stolen Kia is involved in yet another crash. NYS budget includes $250 million for the University at Buffalo to expand the use of artificial intelligence across New York State with Empire A.I. Surplus Grape Juice finds a profitable market in the federal government. NYS budget takes a focus on retail theft. 19-year-old Niagara Falls man to spend the next 30 years in prison for involvement in multiple shootings. ECMC emphasizes the importance of organ, eye, blood, and tissue donation for National Donate Life Month. The City of Buffalo honors the anniversary of the first women's professional tackle football game played in Buffalo at All-High Stadium back in 1970.
  • WBFO Brief April 18, 2024
    The budget that is already two weeks late is expected to be even later because of a cyber attack. Jay Moran visits the TornSpace Theater for an outdoor door.
  • WBFO Brief April 17, 2024
    State Assembly Speaker says that Governor Kathy Hochul's announcement on the spending bill was "premature". Hear from an accessibility tool that allows people who are blind or have other vision disabilities to experience the eclipse.
  • WBFO Brief April 16, 2024
    Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a tentative $237 billion budget deal has been reached 15 days after the spending plan was due.
  • WBFO Brief April 15, 2024
    Holly Kirkpatrick speaks with New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang.
  • WBFO Brief April 12, 2024
    The New York State budget is now 10 days late. We hear from Albany correspondent Karen Dewitt. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief April 11, 2024
    The City of Buffalo is condemning the building that houses the Hostel Buffalo Niagara on Main Street. WBFO speaks with photographer Teo David at his gallery and studio on Allen Street.
  • WBFO Brief April 10, 2024
    An eclipse proposal! New York State lawmakers will meet to pass another spending extender.
  • WBFO Brief April 9, 2024
    Follow-up on the Total Eclipse that happened across Western New York and Ontario.
  • WBFO Brief April 8, 2024
    Get prepared today's Solar Eclipse on today's WBFO Brief.
