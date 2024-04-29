A stolen Kia is involved in yet another crash. NYS budget includes $250 million for the University at Buffalo to expand the use of artificial intelligence across New York State with Empire A.I. Surplus Grape Juice finds a profitable market in the federal government. NYS budget takes a focus on retail theft. 19-year-old Niagara Falls man to spend the next 30 years in prison for involvement in multiple shootings. ECMC emphasizes the importance of organ, eye, blood, and tissue donation for National Donate Life Month. The City of Buffalo honors the anniversary of the first women's professional tackle football game played in Buffalo at All-High Stadium back in 1970.

Listen • 8:00