© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBFO Brief
2024
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief April 17, 2024
    State Assembly Speaker says that Governor Kathy Hochul's announcement on the spending bill was "premature". Hear from an accessibility tool that allows people who are blind or have other vision disabilities to experience the eclipse.
  • WBFO Brief April 16, 2024
    Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a tentative $237 billion budget deal has been reached 15 days after the spending plan was due.
  • WBFO Brief April 15, 2024
    Holly Kirkpatrick speaks with New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang.
  • WBFO Brief April 12, 2024
    The New York State budget is now 10 days late. We hear from Albany correspondent Karen Dewitt. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief April 11, 2024
    The City of Buffalo is condemning the building that houses the Hostel Buffalo Niagara on Main Street. WBFO speaks with photographer Teo David at his gallery and studio on Allen Street.
  • WBFO Brief April 10, 2024
    An eclipse proposal! New York State lawmakers will meet to pass another spending extender.
  • WBFO Brief April 9, 2024
    Follow-up on the Total Eclipse that happened across Western New York and Ontario.
  • WBFO Brief April 8, 2024
    Get prepared today's Solar Eclipse on today's WBFO Brief.
  • WBFO Brief April 5, 2024
    Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is publicly acknowledging the likelihood of a tax increase for city residents. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief April 4, 2024
    Stefon Diggs traded to the Houston Texans and other sports updates. Buffalo City Court judge to work though over 700 cases of lead poisoning. Discussions on the Kensington Expressway project continue. Buffalo prepares to welcome visitors for the upcoming solar eclipse.
Load More