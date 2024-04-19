WBFO Brief April 19, 2024
On today's WBFO Brief:
- A stolen Kia is involved in yet another crash.
- NYS budget includes $250 million for the University at Buffalo to expand the use of artificial intelligence across New York State with Empire A.I.
- Surplus Grape Juice finds a profitable market in the federal government.
- NYS budget takes a focus on retail theft.
- 19-year-old Niagara Falls man to spend the next 30 years in prison for involvement in multiple shootings.
- ECMC emphasizes the importance of organ, eye, blood, and tissue donation for National Donate Life Month.
- City of Buffalo honors the anniversary of the first women's professional tackle football game played in Buffalo at All-High Stadium back in 1970.