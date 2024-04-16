WBFO Brief April 16, 2024

Stefon Diggs traded to the Houston Texans and other sports updates. Buffalo City Court judge to work though over 700 cases of lead poisoning. Discussions on the Kensington Expressway project continue. Buffalo prepares to welcome visitors for the upcoming solar eclipse.
More details have emerged regarding the rescinded offer for Buffalo State University's new president. Gov. Kathy Hochul has conceded that the state's new budget will be late. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
Gov. Kathy Hochul made it official that the new state budget will not be passed before the illegally mandated deadline of April 1. Curator Tiffany Gaines spoke with Jay Moran about the AKG exhibit "Before and After Again".