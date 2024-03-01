© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief March 1, 2024

Published March 1, 2024 at 8:50 AM EST
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • Flags are at half-staff today to mark the one year mark of the death of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno
  • Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
