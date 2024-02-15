© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief
2024
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief February 7, 2024
    Hamburg Police say their officers were justified in last week's shooting of a Jamestown woman. Advocates call on Kathy Hochul to rescind a proposed budget move they say will harm low-income New Yorkers seeking justice. 2 SUNY Fredonia Alumni celebrate honors at the 2024 Grammy awards, including Album of the Year for which Randy Merril was the master engineer on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'.
  • WBFO Brief February 6, 2024
    The case arguing that pay raises for City of Buffalo officials were illegally granted is due back in court today. Byron Brown to share more on the state of Buffalo's financial affairs today at a legislative budget hearing in Albany. Hamburg police expected to give update on Friday's officer involved shooting. Enforcement efforts against unlicensed cannabis shops continue.
  • WBFO Brief February 5, 2024
    There is concern and some fear in South Asian businesses across Canada after increased reports of extortion and violence.
  • WBFO Brief February 2, 2024
    WBFO speaks with Brian Higgins on his way to new career ventures. Theater Talk with Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief February 1, 2024
    The State Senate has a plan to bring down prescription drug costs. WBFO Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt reports.
  • WBFO Brief January 31, 2024
    Ontario's Minister of Energy announced the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station will be refurbished over the next decade. Opponents remain skeptical.
  • WBFO Brief January 30, 2024
    Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing in her state budget to increase the temporary disability leave benefit for injured workers for the first time in 35 years.
  • WBFO Brief January 29, 2024
    Take a look back at the life and career of former WBFO Program Director Al Wallack.
  • WBFO Brief January 26, 2024
    No charges will be filed against Buffalo police officers for their roles in the police shooting of a man during a mental call in September. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief January 25, 2024
    Officials are keeping an eye on conditions for the possibility of widespread flooding. This week marks the 51st anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion rights decision, Roe v. Wade, which was overturned two years ago.
