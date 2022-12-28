The city of Buffalo is legally required to have an Americans with Disability Act coordinator but WBFO's Emyle Watkins reports—- they don't have one and the position has been vacant for a year. . Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt reports that Former NYS Education Commissioner John King has been hired as Chancellor of The SUNY System. And the 6-day voting period is over and the Buffalo Teachers' Federation has taken a no confidence vote in Superintendent of Schools Tonja Williams, and Douglas Jemal has bought the Butler Mansion, at the corner of Delaware and North Streets in Buffalo.

