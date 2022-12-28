The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
If it's Friday, It's Theater Talk- today with Anthony and Peter on empathy and diversity in theater shown in-part by Anthony's one man show. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at talk of horsetrading that could possibly give state lawmakers a raise. Lake Effect snow warnings have triggered the re-positioning of utility crews and Gov. Kathy Hochul to say "Bring it on." Also, a new law banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. Also, hear jay Moran with Marvin Askew - director of Buffalo city Ballet, as they head into their last weekend of "the Nutcracker"
The NYS DMV and State Police are already gearing up for their annual holiday crackdown on drunk driving. Also, icy road conditions are already here Thursday, with Lake Effect snow expected to snarl traffic for Sunday's Buffalo Bills game.
The city of Buffalo is updating it's documents regarding Title II and the ADA, after reports from WBFO found them inadequate and out of date. Also, NYS legislators have begun the slow process of giving themselves a pay raise, with a possible special session on that soon. And a Siena poll says crime and the economy top New Yorkers concerns heading into 2023.
The Town of Aurora is looking at a zoning code change to allow a drag brunch, after controversy after a recent one in a restaurant there. Also hear how some are racial equity workers are conflicted abut the idea of the death penalty for Tops shooter Payton Gendron, get the latest on the City of Buffalo's struggle to appoint an ADA coordinator. And hear that Influenza is on the rise in NYS and Eie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has tested positive for COVID-19.
Today the latest on efforts to ban puppy mills in NYS, with a report from Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt. Also, Fr. Patrick Melfi of Allegany County has been placed on leave by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, after accusations of sexual contact with a female parishioner. And NYS has put in place a law requiring expanded accommodations in NYS for breast feeding mothers.
If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk- today with a report on the Neglia Ballet's Nutcracker, a polite poke on ettiquette, and a range of other holiday offerings. Also a new report shows that 1 out of every 4 people in NYS live in poverty, and a warning about sneaker thefts
News of a 70 percent spike in COIVD-19 cases in Erie County, based on public health (not in-home) testing alone. Ontario Correspondent Dan Karpenchuk reports on waste and inefficiency in the province's COVID 19 vaccine efforts. Correspondent Karen DeWitt has a preview of Gov. Kathy Hochul's first state-of-the-state message, which is likely to include gun control, in light of the Tops shooting in Buffalo. And we have more on the efforts to bring a legally-required ADA coordinator to Buffalo City Hall.
The city of Buffalo is legally required to have an Americans with Disability Act coordinator but WBFO's Emyle Watkins reports—- they don't have one and the position has been vacant for a year. . Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt reports that Former NYS Education Commissioner John King has been hired as Chancellor of The SUNY System. And the 6-day voting period is over and the Buffalo Teachers' Federation has taken a no confidence vote in Superintendent of Schools Tonja Williams, and Douglas Jemal has bought the Butler Mansion, at the corner of Delaware and North Streets in Buffalo.
Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt has the latest on a push for "Clean Slate" legislation that would give people with some criminal records a chance to have their records cleared and land jobs after they have served their sentences. Ontario correspondent Dan Karpenchuk reports on a massive province-wide crackdown on child pornography. And today we have news on rallies to try and get the state to subsidize home care worker wages, the resignation of NY State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, and