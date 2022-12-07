WBFO Brief Wednesday December 7, 2022
News of a 70 percent spike in COIVD-19 cases in Erie County, based on public health (not in-home) testing alone. Ontario Correspondent Dan Karpenchuk reports on waste and inefficiency in the province's COVID 19 vaccine efforts. Correspondent Karen DeWitt has a preview of Gov. Kathy Hochul's first state-of-the-state message, which is likely to include gun control, in light of the Tops shooting in Buffalo. And we have more on the efforts to bring a legally-required ADA coordinator to Buffalo City Hall.