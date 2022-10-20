WBFO Brief Thursday October 20, 2022
WBFO's Tom Dinki has more on the roots of book censorship efforts in WNY schools. Former Pres. Donald Trump's endorsement of Republican Lee Zeldin for Governor, sparks a flurry of campaign commercials and fresh charges about Zeldin's advice sent to the White House on Jan. 6. Buffalo Schools are filing a human rights complaint after the the forfieit of several football games becuase of imeligible players. And over $6.4 million disbursements are being made from the 5/14 Survivors Fund .