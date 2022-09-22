The Commodore Perry housing projects will face a major rehabilitation, instead of demolition. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo has filed an ethics complaint against Attorney General Letitia James, who produced the report outlining sexual harassment charges against him that ultimately led to his resignation. And a preview of Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to Buffalo today, tou tout the president's inflation reduction act.
WBFO's Tom Dinki has an update on several possible strikes at area nursing homes, where workers from SEIU 1199 are trying to get a new contract. And Gov.Kathy Hochul has decided not to renew the state's COIVD State of Emergency that gave her temporary emergency powers.
Just like they have done with COVID, state health officials are now monitoring sewage for the polio virus, and have found it's presence in the general population— especially downstate— is rising. Fresh efforts to set up a pubic internet network in Erie County are moving forward, and the presence of an invasive spotted laternfly could mean troubles in WNY's grape growing regions.
Democrats kick off a statewide effort in Buffalo to label Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin as being part of "the far right fringe of the Republican Party." And several disabled people are raising concerns about poor service on the NFTA's Paratransit Access line. Also a power outage for parts of the UB Campus and New York State flags go to half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth
Today, how the rural school districts without robust public transit or a big population, cope with the shortage of school bus drivers. Also, the latest changes in overtime rules for farm workers. Prosecutors say they have a mountain of evidence in the case of the Chautauqua Institution stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, and an end to the mask mandate on public transit.
The school year is underway- and schedule changes are in place so districts can deal with a shortage of school bus drivers. The newer lower threshold is in place that allows farm workers to get overtime after 40 hours instead of the current 60, and a statewide poll shows support for Pres. Biden's student loan foregiveness effort.
In Ontario, there are predictions of yet another large COVID wave coming as children return to school. And the debate over whipped cream chargers- and even the whipped cream canisters in the grocery stores - and whether you need to be 21 in order to buy one. Also Jay Moran with the creators of the movie "Chicken Strips: The Trials and Tribulations of Becoming a Garage Band"
A look back at last week's Republican party primary election, and whether Carl Paladino's loss indicates a step back from his racist comments in the past. Also, how the state's newest gun laws are playing out with long lines for permits at clerks' offices statewide, and some new proposed health recommendations that say Canadians should have no more than two drinks per week, a limit that was previously just for one day. And an update on where farm food scraps go... and how many pounds of them there are in the entire state.
If it's Friday, it's Theater Talk- today a recap of openings and closings at Chautauqua, Shawfest and Kavinoky- and the management changes at Shea's. Also, there's pressure to have Canadian border officials ditch their online vaccination verification app for travelers. And Jay Moran goes behind the scenes at Artpark where 13 red dresses hang from trees, representing missing and murdered indigenous women that traditionally get little attention.
The state's teachers' unions are calling for more work to be done to prevent mass shootings and violence. Meanwhile, The Buffalo School District is being sued by someone who says they knew about the impending shooting and stabbing incident at McKinley High School last February. And join jay Moran as he goes behind the scenes with preparations for next month's Borderlands Music Festival at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.