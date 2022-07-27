WBFO Brief Wednesday July 27, 2022
New criteria for East side Buffalo residents who could see benefit from the relief fund for Tops shooting victims and community members. Pressure to bring an ADA coordinator position to NYS. And efforts to try and once again establish an ethics board of some sort for New York State. Also, Ukrainian refugees on the way to WNY, and Buffalo’s city council re-districting plan has one final public hearing to go through, from the Mayor’s office before he approves— or rejects- it.