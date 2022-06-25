WBFO Brief Special Saturday Edition June 25, 2022

A bonus ICYMI episode featuring all of reporter Tom Dinki's week-long series on extremism in WNY, looking at some of the racism that exists around here, and how leaders of local far-right groups have for the most part taken to social media to defend themselves against allegations of racism and using

dangerous rhetoric in wake of the Tops Market shooting. Also, a look at some mainstream political figures associating with far-right groups, and what can be done to curb extremism in Western New York and nationally.

