WBFO Brief Friday June 24, 2022

Hear the final segment of Tom Dinki’s series on extremism, with a report on ways to combat extremism. And of course, of it’s Friday—It’s Theater Talk—today with Anthony and Peter on “Islena” at Road Less Traveled theater. And we go in depth — with Thomas O'Neil-White and Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt both on the Supreme Court decision involving New York State’s gun laws and the expanded right to carry a weapon.
Hear how this year's Juneteenth is different and how it is being taught in rural schools without many African American students. Also, money for an East side grocery, and Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at Gov. Hochul's weaknesses along the campaign trail
It’s been one month since the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue, and we listen back to some of the voices of anger and grief during these past four weeks. Also, talk of what sort of memorial could go at the site of the Tops shooting on Jefferson Ave., safeguarding abortion in New York State and Republican candidates for Governor debate .
If it’s Friday— it’s Theater Talk, today with Anthony and Peter recapping the Arties Awards. Also, hear from Buffalo Diocese Schools Superintendent Tim Uhl on bankruptcy, COVID and a mass shooting all in his first year on the job. And author Will Bardenwerper on Batavia, baseball and community.
On the Tops shootings, hear Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Capitol Hill talk of how a good guy with a gun isn’t always enough to stop a bad person with evil intent. Also, Zeneta Everhart, the mother of shooting victim Zaire Goodman tells lawmakers she doesn’t feel protected. And in other news, Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt reports on moves to restrict cryptocurrency mining in NYS.
Today we dig into worm composting, a growing business in greater Buffalo. Also, Tops shooting victims, families and police are testifying on Capitol Hill, and arson at an anti-abortion clinic. And from Albany, correspondent Karen DeWitt looks at a Democratic party gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kathy Hochul, Cong. Tom Suozzi, and NYC Public advocate Jumanne Williams-including criticism of the Buffalo Bills stadium funding.
Chambers of Commerce nationwide- including in Buffalo- call on Congress for more gun control, while NY Gov. Kathy Hochul signs a range of gun laws, including restricting the age of purchase of a semi-automatic rifle. Also, efforts to link tourists to the bike trails that could take them from Niagara Falls to Lackawanna.
Elders and others of the Seneca Nation are struggling to preserve their language. The push for a ban on cryptomining- the creation of large computer operations that use huge amounts of energy to create and supervise cryptocurrency.
If it’s Friday, it’s Theater Talk—today with a ‘spontaneous” preview of Monday’s Artie awards Also, Correspondent Dan Karpenchuk on an expected election result in Ontario, and Karen DeWitt in Albany on debate over new gun controls limiting purchases of semi-automatic guns and body armor, and monitoring of social media hate speech .
The accused Tops shooter is in court today, debate over the Tops store's future is underway, and a report on theft of relief supplies destined for the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood. And from Albany, Karen DeWitt reports on steps to protect abortion providers.