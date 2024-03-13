Buffalo-based business Lactalis is among a group of food producers working to reduce methane emissions from dairy production. Jay Moran talks with Dallas Taylor and Journey Gunderson to pair comedy and Black History Month.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is defending the decision by Democrats in the state legislature to alter congressional district maps. The cost of the FIFA World Cup is continuing to climb and much of that will fall on Toronto taxpayers.
Steps are being taken to allow for the sale of the former home of Medaille University. Lawmakers have left themselves a short window to approve new congressional district lines for the 2024 elections. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.