Bike Club touts E-Bikes and cycling advocacy for East Side community

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published March 12, 2024 at 5:30 PM EDT
East Side Bike Club members Harvey Miles (left) Fredricka Barton and George Johnson
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
East Side Bike Club members Harvey Miles (left) Fredricka Barton and George Johnson

$10 million in state money is being used to supplement transportation options on Buffalo’s East Side through the Clean Mobility Buffalo initiative.

Clean Mobility Buffalo is a partnership of local stakeholders and mobility organizations like East Side Bike Club who promotes cycling advocacy and safety for people of color on the East Side. The club is opening up an E-Bike library on East Ferry Avenue in the very near future said the club’s E-Bike Ambassador Harvey Miles.

“You can check out an e bike as you do a library book,” he said.

The e-bike provides a little boost to the bike like a power steering does for a car.

E-Bikes also provide a less expensive option for residents who rely on public transportation or ride shares or people who like to ride but cannot afford a bike says East Side Bike Club Founder George Johnson.

“We wanted to make sure that there was provided in our communities so that our people, people of color for the most part can be able to have access to riding a bike and it doesn't cost them anything,” he said. “The only thing that probably is with our E-Bike library, the cost will probably be only five bucks. And that's just a processing fee. Just to get the information and whatnot and to make sure that those people just come in and we'll be able to take the bike out and bring it back out.”

E-Bike Ambassador Fredricka Barton added E-Bikes provide a health benefit to the community and are easily accessible.

“With people with arthritis or some type of mobility, disability or issue riding an E bike, because of the pedal assist will give you exercise,” she said.

Johnson reiterated the importance of having a bike club east of Main Street.

“We want to make sure on the east side of Buffalo that more of us ride bikes in terms of people of color,” he said. “They always say when they see bike riders, right? Well, that's for them. We believe that it's for all of us. And we got more people, especially on the east side riding bikes now than they've ever been because of East Side Bike Club.”

East Side Bike Club along with other Clean Mobility Buffalo partners is participating in a family friendly expo Saturday at Northland Workforce Training Center.
Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
