Gender pay gap in WNY is smaller than the national average

March 12 is Equal Pay Day and for every dollar a man makes in Western New York a woman earns around 90 cents according to U.S Census Bureau data. That’s roughly in line with the gap for the state, and a smaller gap than the national average of 82 cents.

The data shows that women earn less than men at almost every wage level and across most industries in New York. Legal occupations are one of the biggest culprits statewide, with women earning just 60 cents for every dollar made by a man in the same industry.

In 2023 the State Department of Labor made a number of recommendations to close the gap, including making childcare more accessible and affordable, as well as increasing pay for low-wage workers.

Here's the gap by each Western New York county for full-time year-round workers over the age of 16, according to U.S Census Bureau data:

Allegany County: A woman makes 88 cents to every dollar a man makes

Cattaraugus County: a woman makes 89 cents to every dollar a man makes

Chautauqua County: A woman makes 86 cents to every dollar a man makes

Erie County: A woman makes 84 cents to every dollar a man makes

Genesee County: A woman makes 75 cents to every dollar a man makes

Niagara County: A woman makes 90 cents to every dollar a man makes

Orleans County: A woman makes 84 cents to every dollar a man makes

Wyoming County: A woman makes 79 cents to every dollar a man makes.

