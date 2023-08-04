Theater Talk: A delightful ROMEO AND JULIET at Shakespeare in Delaware Park; A funny THE APPLE CART at Shawfest; Last chances for 12th NIGHT at MusicalFare

ROMEO AND JULIET opened at Shakespeare in Delaware Park and it is youthful, energetic, and delightful. (See listings below.) Read Peter's review here:

MusicalFare continues with the very entertaining TWELFTH NIGHT, the musical (after Shakespeare) up through August 6. (See listings below.)

Anthony and Peter went up to the Shaw Festival at Niagara on the Lake for G.B. Shaw's THE APPLE CART, starring Tom Rooney as the wily King Magnus who is able to verbally ju-jitsu any situation. If you like Shaw, don't miss this one in the Jackie Maxwell Theatre, part of the Shawfest campus.

THE APPLE CART by G.B. Shaw, directed by Eda Holmes, starring Tom Rooney and others, is in repertory through Saturday October 7, 2023 at the Shaw Festival's Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre behind the Festival Theatre (they share a courtyard), 10 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON (905-468-2172 / 1-800-511-7429) www.shawfest.com

The new (to Buffalo) play by Donna Hoke called THE WAY IT IS continues tonight at the Alleyway Theatre (for FREE) part of the Buffalo Infringement Festival. (See listings below.) Read Anthony's review here:

Read Peter's 2017 review here:

Road Trip! GYPSY, A Musical Fable, with Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Jule Styne, and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim has been called "the perfect musical" by Anthony who will be leading a bus tour up to Niagara on the Lake Wednesday, September 27 leaving from the AAA parking lot in Amherst at 8:30 am and returning at 6:30 pm. To get your ticket click here:

https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/gypsy/

Anthony's reviews appear in The Buffalo News (buffalonews.com) and Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then The Shaw Festival lineup for 2023.

CLOSINGS: (listed alphabetically by title)

TWELFTH NIGHT, a musical adaptation of Shakespeare's play, conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub, Music and Lyrics by Shaina Taub, directed by Susan Drozd, presented by MusicalFare, starring a cast of 16. July 5 to August 6, Wed- Thu at 7:00, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 and 7:30, Sun at 2:00 at MusicalFare Theatr's Main Stage, on the campus of Daemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540

TWELFTH NIGHT BLURB: A contemporary take on the classic Shakespearean tale with an electrifying jazz-funk score by composer Shaina Taub. Named one of the best theatrical productions of 2018 by Time, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Washington Post, TWELFTH NIGHT is a rousing contemporary musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy about mistaken identity and self-discovery. It tells the story of Viola, a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is hired to court a countess as she falls hard for a Duke. As she navigates this strange and wonderful new land, she finds her true self and discovers true love in the process. The running time of the production is approximately 2 hours, including intermission.

OPENINGS: (listed alphabetically by title)

AMERICAN IDIOT, a sung-through rock musical based on the concept album of the same name by Green Day, with a book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer, directed by Nicolette Navarro, produced by Bellissima Productions, August 3 - 13, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 3, at the Lorna C. Hill Theatre at 429 Plymouth Ave Suite #2, Buffalo, NY 14213. Tickets at eventbrite.com or call (716)

AMERICAN IDIOT BLURB: AMERICAN IDIOT is a rock opera inspired by Green Day's album of the same name. Grammy Award-winning (Best Musical Show Album) it delves into the lives of three young friends as they grapple with the complexities of love, disillusionment, and the search for meaning in a post-9/11 world. Starring Aaron Saldana (Johnny), Quinn McGillion (Tunny), Ryan Norton (Will), Timiyah Love (Whatsername), Jeremy Catania (Extraordinary Girl/Favorite Son), Maryna Seufert (Heather), Sam Crystal (Alysha), Oliver Ball (Theo). Content Warning- Sexual themes & simulated sexual acts, strong language, and simulated use of drugs and drinking.

CONTINUING: (listed alphabetically by title)

ROMEO & JULIET by William Shakespeare, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Chris Kelly starring Aidan Conklin and Erin Grace Kely in the title roles. July 27 - August 20, Tuesdays-Sundays nightly at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" near the Rose Garden and the casino in Delaware Park. Bring your own chair or blanket, picnics are encouraged. (716) 856-4533) www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org

ROMEO & JULIET BLURB (from shakespeare.org.uk): An age-old vendetta between two powerful families erupts into bloodshed. A group of masked Montagues risk further conflict by gatecrashing a Capulet party. A young lovesick Romeo Montague falls instantly in love with Juliet Capulet, who is due to marry her father’s choice, Paris. With the help of Juliet’s nurse, the women arrange for the couple to marry the next day, but Romeo’s attempt to halt a street fight leads to the death of Juliet’s own cousin, Tybalt, for which Romeo is banished. In a desperate attempt to be reunited with Romeo, Juliet follows the Friar’s plot and fakes her own death. The message fails to reach Romeo, and believing Juliet dead, he takes his life in her tomb. Juliet wakes to find Romeo’s corpse beside her and kills herself. The grieving family agree to end their feud.

All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public, with donations gratefully accepted during intermission.

ROMEO – Aidan Conklin

MONTAGUE – Caitlin Coleman

BENVOLIO – Kris Bartolomeo

ABRAHAM – Brent Hetrick

BALTHAZAR – Shawn Adiletta

JULIET – Erin Grace Kelly

LORD CAPULET – Mike Garvey

LADY CAPULET – Marie Costa

NURSE – Pamela Rose Mangus

TYBALT – James Delano

SAMPSON – Sam Fesmire

GREGORY – Ayden Herreid+

PRINCE – Rick Lattimer

PARIS – David Wysocki

MERCUTIO – Adam Koda

FRIAR – Chris Hatch*

THE WAY IT IS, a play by Donna Hoke, directed by Sabrina Kahwaty, starring Colleen Pine and Jacob Applegate July 28 at 7:30 p.m. (opening night), then August 4 at 7:30 p.m., then both August 5 and 6 at both 4 and 7:30 each day, at the Alleyway Theatre Cabaret space, 1 Curtain Up Alley in Buffalo (adjacent to Shea's Buffalo). part of the Buffalo Infringement Festival. No reservation necessary; open seating. House opens a half hour before the show and the Alleyway lobby opens one hour before the show. The show is about 70 minutes long with no intermission and all performances will be followed by a talkback.

THE WAY IT IS BLURB: When Cane dumps fiancee Yasmine after eight years, he's finished. But a trip back to their apartment to collect his things becomes a lesson in truth... and consequences. Content warning: sexual assault, firearm present on stage. Intimacy direction by Nicolette Navarro.

Firearms safety/fight direction by Stefanie Warnick. All performances are in the cabaret space at Alleyway Theatre and free of charge (donations accepted; all proceeds go to participating artists).

WHERE THERE'S A WILL THERE'S A PLAY, an hour of scenes and sonnets by Shakespeare, adapted by Brendan Didio, directed by Norm Sham, presented in a touring format by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, starring Emily Basset, Heather Casseri, Connor Graham, and Nathaniel "Nate" W.C. Higgins. June 14 - August 21, all shows are free at 7:00 (with one added matinee, July 23 at 4:30 at Freedom Run Winery). All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public. For dates and locations, scroll down or visit https://shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2023-tour-locations/

Bring your own chair or blanket, picnics are encouraged.

REMAINING SHOWS ARE:

Monday, August 7 (7:00PM) – Galanti Park

230 Martin Rd, Lackawanna, NY

Tuesday, August 8 (7:00PM) – Clarence Town Park

10405 Main St, Clarence, NY

Monday, August 14 (7:00PM) – Academy Park

851 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092

Monday, August 21 (7:00PM) – Bassett Park

359 Klein Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221

COMING LATER IN AUGUST (listed alphabetically by title)

ANTHONY CHASE: MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE, additional shows in August, two matinees filled with story and song with theater critic, raconteur, and all-round bon vivant Anthony Chase with Music Director Phil Farugia at the piano. August 19 and 20, both matinees at 2:00 at The Maxine & Robert Seller Theater in the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo,

Benderson Family Building 2640 North Forest Rd. Getzville, NY 14068 For tickets visit www.jewishrepertorytheatreofwny.org Keep up to date by subscribing to https://www.theatertalkbuffalo.com/

AT THE SHAW FESTIVAL THEATRE, Venue by Venue listings.

For details visit https://www.shawfest.com/2023-season/

AT THE FESTIVAL THEATRE

GYPSY

A Musical Fable, Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee

Noël Coward’s

BLITHE SPIRIT

THE AMEN CORNER

By James Baldwin

AT THE ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

PRINCE CASPIAN

Adapted for the stage by Damien Atkins

Based on the novel by C.S. Lewis

ON THE RAZZLE

By Tom Stoppard

Adapted from Einen Jux will er sich machen by Johann Nestroy

VILLAGE WOOING (2023's Lunchtime One‐Act)

By Bernard Shaw

THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT

By Edith Wharton

At the JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD

By J.M. Synge

THE APPLE CART by G.B. Shaw, directed by Eda Holmes, starring Tom Rooney and others, is in repertory through Saturday October 7, 2023 at the Shaw Festival's Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre behind the Festival Theatre (they share a courtyard), 10 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON (905-468-2172 / 1-800-511-7429) www.shawfest.com

https://www.shawfest.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Apple-Cart.pdf

THE CLEARING

By Helen Edmundson

And there are two new "venues" at the Shaw Festival including

SPIEGELTENT offering

THE GAME OF LOVE AND CHANCE

A romantic comedy by Pierre de Marivaux

Improvised by the Shaw Festival Ensemble – a new play every time.

MOTHER, DAUGHTER

Written and directed by Selma Dimitrijevic

and there's "OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW"

A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA

Created by Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen

Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival

Rogers and Hammerstein’s

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING – ONE ACT – IN CONCERT

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Musical arrangements by Fred Wells

Orchestration by Michael Gibson and Jonathan Tunick

Conceived by Walter Bobbie

And this year for the HOLIDAY SEASON The Shaw Festival will bring back

Lerner and Loewe’s

BRIGADOON

Book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Music by Frederick Loewe

Original dances created by Agnes DeMille

Revised book by Brian Hill

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll

Shea's Buffalo Theatre has announced their 2023-24 Broadway Season:

MRS. DOUBTFIRE 9/24 - 30, 2023

MOULIN ROUGE! 10/24 - 11/5, 2023

with ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023

and then in calendar 2024:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024

