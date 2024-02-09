Theater Talk: FUNNY GIRL next week at Shea's, REEFER MADNESS "next door" at Smith, KINDERTRANSPORT at Jewish Repertory

On this episode Theater Talk welcomes Brian Higgins to his leadership role at Shea's Performing Arts Center where FUNNY GIRL, the Broadway Tour, opens next week. Already running and well worth your time are REEFER MADNESS, a sendup of the 1930s movie (O'Connell & Co. at the Smith Theatre), and a powerful multi-generational family play, KINDERTRANSPORT, at Jewish Repertory Theatre in Getzville (that's not as far from Buffalo as it sounds),

Anthony has been a busy, busy blogger. Check out his reviews and Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com!

COVID is once again affecting theatrical performers and audiences so it's worth getting the booster, available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot at the same time, and if your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" then Peter "tripled up" and you can too!

Anthony's reviews appear on his blog theatertalkbuffalo.com and Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, then OPENINGS LATER THIS MONTH. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title.

CLOSINGS THIS WEEKEND (last chance!):

No closings this week

OPENINGS THIS WEEK/THIS WEEKEND/AND NEXT WEEK (see below for later this month):

FUNNY GIRL, a musical with score by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill, and updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by by Isobel Lennart, national tour presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center. 2/13 - 2/18 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 at Shea's Performing Arts Center, 650 Main Street (716) 847-0850 sheas.org

FUNNY GIRL SYNOPSIS: This 1964 musical is set in and around New York City just before and following World War I. Ziegfeld Follies star Fanny Brice, originally played by Barbra Streisand, awaiting the return of her husband Nicky Arnstein from prison, reflects on their life together, and their story is told as a flashback.

FUNNY GIRL PUBLICITY BLURB: Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

_____

LONDON CALLING, a musical series of one-acts inspired by the music of The Clash, presented by American Repertory Theater. 2/8 - 2/24 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

LONDON CALLING BLURB: The American Repertory Theater of Western New York (ART) has had considerable success for several years assembling pieces by a variety of local playwrights all connected by a common plot and a common theme, usually music by a certain artist or group (e.g. Tom Waits, The Pogues, etc.) Here it's The Clash and the “Should I stay or should I go” narrative will take place during the Battle of Britain with this punk rock sound being adapted into Swing & Boogie Woogie. Mohawks are optional.

_____

THE FOLKS AT HOME, play by R Eric Thomas, directed by Daniel F. Lendzian, starring Josie DiVincenzo, P.K. Fortson, Roderick Garr, Shanntina Moore, Ryan Adam Norton, and Julianna Tracey. 2/9 - 3/2 Thu - Sat 7:30, at the Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

Opening Wed 2/14 at 7:30, Industry Night Monday 2/19 at 7:30, Closing 3/2 at 8:00, Previews Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue 2/9,10,11, 13 at 7:30.

PUBLICITY BLURB: A love-letter to the great sitcoms of the 70s, THE FOLKS AT HOME by R Eric Thomas is a contemporary and hilarious look inside the homes of our neighbors. Roger and Brandon are an interracial couple living in South Baltimore and doing the best they can. A late mortgage, months of unemployment, and a possible ghost in the attic are all complicated when all of their parents show up at the door and need to move in. THE FOLKS AT HOME premiered at Baltimore Center Stage in 2022, and opens later this season at Indiana Repertory Theatre. Alleyway is proud to present the second staging of this new play.

_____

TEACH, a new play by Donna Hoke, directed by Sabrina Kahwaty. 2/21-25 Wed-Sat 7:00, also Sat 2/24 at 2:00, Sun 2/25 at 1:00. Flexible Theatre in the Savage Theater and Communication Building on the Buffalo State University campus (plenty of free on-campus parking). https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/31655/buffalo-state-theater-department

TEACH PUBLICITY BLURB: "Curiosity doesn't end when the bell rings." Five actors, three characters, one story: Ten years ago, Ken and Chris were teacher and student. Now, as principal and teacher, Ken uses a student's suspiciously high grade as license to grill Chris until the young teacher is forced to confront both past and present. Note the short run from February 21 to 25, six performances only.

______

CONTINUING:

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES, a play by Neil Simon, directed by Jay Desiderio Jan 25- March 30, shows run most Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays (click or call for exact dates and times). Dinner at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

I OUGHTA BE IN PICTURES PUBLICITY BLURB: In this 1980 three-character "comedy-drama" (Neil Simon's 18th play) struggling Hollywood screenwriter Herbert Tucker who abandoned his family in NYC 16 years ago is visited by his daughter Libby who wants a career in the movies. It's up to Herb to straighten out his relationship with Libby, his career, and his girlfriend Steffy.

_____

KINDERTRANSPORT, a play by Diane Samuels, directed by Saul Elkin, produced by the Jewish Repertory Theatre, starring Charmagne Chi, Robyn Baun, Wendy Hall, Ellen Horst, Renee Landrigan and Dave Wysocki. February 1-25 Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00. At the Maxine and Robert Sellers Theatre at the Jewish Community Center, 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY 14068 716.688-4033

KINDERTRANSPORT PUBLICITY BLURB: In this powerful audience favorite, nine-year-old Eva, a German Jewish girl, is sent by her parents on the Kindertransport to start a new life with a foster family in Britain just before the outbreak of World War Two. Over forty years later, she has changed her name to Evelyn and denied her roots. When her own daughter discovers some old letters and photos in the attic, she is forced to confront the truth about who she really is and reveal a dark secret that she has done to keep everything hidden.

NOTE: 1. Panel Discussion of Kindertransport Wednesday, February 7 at 6:30 at the theater. 2. Stage To Screen: Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport Monday, February 19, at 7:00 pm also at the Maxine and Robert Seller theater.

_____

REEFER MADNESS, a musical, book by Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney, music by Dan Studney, lyrics by Kevin Murphy, directed by Todd Warfield presented by O'Connell & Company starring Kevin Deese, Brooke Leary, Nick Lama, Corey Bieber, Kim Piazza, Heather Casseri, and Joey Bucheker 1/26 - 2/11, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00, plus Thursday, 2/1 at 7:30. At Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo, 716-847-0850 sheas.org/smith-theatre/

REEFER MADNESS PUBLICITY BLURB: There is a new menace sweeping the nation, ready to ensnare and seduce the youth and drag them down into a life of sin: REEFER MADNESS! In this hilarious, over-the-top satire, Jimmy, a fine, upstanding, All-American boy’s life falls apart because of the evil reefer. When he is tricked into taking his first puff, his life quickly spirals downward. His addiction leads him to debauchery, sin, theft, and, eventually, murder. Reefer Madness is an irreverent parody of the classic 1930s instructional film full of camp, hilarity, mayhem, and madness.

_____

REHEARSAL FOR MURDER, a mystery adapted from the television play by Richard Levinson and William Link, adapted for the stage by D. D. Brooke 1/26 - 2/11, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30, except Saturday, 2/10, performance at 2:30 only. At the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086. (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

REHEARSAL FOR MURDER PUBLICITY BLURB: Alex Dennison is a playwright engaged to actress Monica Welles. But on the opening night of her new Broadway play, she kills herself over some bad reviews. Thoroughly distraught, Alex can’t believe she’d committed suicide and begins to suspect she was actually murdered. Under the pretext of having them read for his new play, Alex invites all of the suspicious parties to an empty theater and locks them in until the truth comes out.

_____

OPENINGS LATER THIS FEBRUARY (A PARTIAL LIST):

BEAUTIFUL, the Carol King musical, 2/21 - 3/24, at MusicalFare Theatre

_____

BETRAYAL a play by Harold Pinter, 2/23 - 3/17, at Irish Classical Theatre

_____

FAUCI AND KRAMER, a new play by Drew Fornarola, directed by Kate Powers, produced by Bob Rusch and Emily Glick for First Look Buffalo, starring Steve Jakiel and Louis Colaiacovo. Feb 23 - Mar 17 Fri - Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 at the new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville NY 14221.

FAUCI AND KRAMER PUBLICITY BLURB: "America's Doctor" Anthony Fauci and playwright and activist Larry Kramer had an unlikely and complicated friendship when both were fighting the AIDS crisis from opposite ends of the political spectrum in the 90s. After Kramer's death during COVID, his spirit visits Fauci one last time to discuss art, power, progress, and where we go from here. Fauci and Kramer is a heartfelt new play that takes a serious and sometimes comical look at this famously complex relationship.

_____

THE BOWLING PLAY, a new play by Kelly Copps, presented by Second Generation Theatre at The Smith Theatre, 2/23 - 3/10.

_____

SHEA'S BROADWAY SEASON

Shea's Buffalo Theatre continues its 2023-24 Broadway Season:

FUNNY GIRL (8 shows) 2/13 - 18, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 Runtime: 2 hours and 50 minutes

LES MISERABLES (8 shows) 3/12 - 18, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 Runtime: 2 hours and 50 minutes

MAMMA MIA! (8 shows) 4/9 - 14, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (5 shows) Friday 4/26 - 4/28 Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30

SHREK (5 shows) Thursday 5/16 - 5/19 Thu - Sat 7:00 also Sat-Sun 1:00

MJ THE MUSICAL (8 shows) 6/11 - 16, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

