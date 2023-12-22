Theater Talk: Kids in ANNIE at Shea's are charming; Charmagne Chi's BLUE XMAS is all that and more; 4 CHRISTMAS CAROLS still on stages!

ANNIE, the touring company at Shea's, fills the stage with charming young actors, and is a delight to see. There are four shows left, this Friday and Saturday at both 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm each day.

In collaboration with the Niagara University Theater Department WBFO presents: "It’s a Wonderful Life" - A radio-play production of Buffalo Toronto Public Media with radio broadcasts on December 23 at 6 pm, December 24 at 11 am and 7 pm, and December 31 at 11 am.

This will bring back the “old-school” feel of a live radio play, complete with a studio audience, voice actors, and Foley sound effects. "It’s a Wonderful Life" tells the story of George Bailey, who has given up on his personal dreams to help others in his community, and just when he needs to know it, he learns about his positive impact on the lives of everyone around him. Again, radio broadcasts on WBFO are on December 23 at 6 pm, December 24 at 11 am and 7 pm, and December 31 at 11 am.

There are still four (FOUR! 4!) A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens available. See the listings below for one at The Shaw Festival, one at The Alleyway, one titled WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE at A.R.T. and one tonight only (Friday, December 22) at that's at the Riviera Theater.+

Three shows that might be grouped together as "Christmas for Grownups" continue this Christmas Eve weekend.: For the adults in the room Desiderio's has THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS starring Lisa Ludwig who follows a breakup with a different disastrous date each month for a year. The often edgy American Repertory Theatre presents a slightly different take on "A Christmas Carol" with their play WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE which, despite the occasional "R-rated" language, sticks pretty close to the original Dickens story. And then there's BLUE XMAS starring local chanteuse and comedienne Charmagne Chi who as Anthony said "puts the X in Christmas" and that is definitely NOT for children (See listings below.)

And, there are still COVID issues... ("just sayin'")

COVID is once again affecting theatrical performer and audiences so it's worth getting the booster, available at pharmacies everywhere. Remember, for efficiency, you can get your Covid booster AND your flu shot at the same time, and if your age qualifies you, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" and Peter "tripled up" and you can too!

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media trip to NYC from January 22 to 26, 2024 including round-trip transportation, select group meals at iconic Manhattan eateries, and five Broadway shows is now SOLD OUT. (See listings below the Shaw Festival listings including HARMONY which replaces SHUCKED.)

Anthony's reviews appear in The Buffalo News (buffalonews.com) or on his blog theatertalkbuffalo.com and Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, then The Shaw Festival lineup for 2023 (the two remaining shows at Shawfest are up through December). Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title.

CLOSINGS THIS WEEK (last chance!):

ANNIE, the 1977 hit with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Thomas Meehan based on the 1924 comic strip Little Orphan Annie won a Tony Award for Best Musical; a Tony Award for Best Original Score; and a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical. It's currently at Shea's Buffalo as a "special engagement" 12/18 - 23, 2023 with four performances left: Friday, December 22 and Saturday December 23, both days have two shows, at 1:00 and at 7:00. 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/annie/

_____

OPENINGS THIS WEEK:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens featuring New Hampshire's Perseverance Productions, one night only on December 22 at 7:00 pm, at The Riviera Theatre 67 Webster Street, North Tonawanda, NY. All tickets $29. 716-692-2413 rivieratheatre.org/

The publicity blurb reads: "This new adaptation of Dickens’ ever-popular classic fills the stage with first-class professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor, and a timeless message. With the music of 26 beloved traditional carols of the season woven throughout this classic tale, 'A Christmas Carol' is the perfect way to begin the holiday festivities in your community.

_____

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order by title):

FOUR CHRISTMAS CAROLS IN OUR AREA INCLUDE:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens, adapted by Neil Radice, the annual (41 years running!) presentation by The Alleyway Theatre. December 6-24, 2023. Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 5:00, Sun 2:00. 1 Curtain Up Alley (adjacent to Shea's north wall), (716) 852-2600 alleyway.com

_____

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens is re-interpreted as WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE presented Dec 7 - 23 by American Repertory Theatre (see listing for WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE below).

_____

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens, adapted by Tim Carroll, continues at The Shaw Festival through December 23 (see listing below under SHAW FESTIVAL).

_____

_____

BLUE XMAS, THE CHARMAGNE CHI CHRISTMAS SPECIAL, by Charmagne Chi,

directed by Chris J Handley, December 14 - 30, Thu-Sat 7:30, No performance Sat 12/16 but added performance Monday 12/18 in the Alleyway Theatre Cabaret space, 1 Curtain Up Alley (adjacent to Shea's north wall), (716) 852-2600 alleyway.com

BLUE XMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: Your favorite Buffalo comedienne, Charmagne Chi, serves up a totally adults-only irreverent holiday event, hearkening back to ye olde days of the '60s and '70s celebrity Christmas television specials. Leave the kids at home for a saucy, swearing, singing good time. Seriously, do not bring children. This is Christmassy AF.

NOTE: This production is part of the AlleyWORKS series, where new plays and musicals receive different levels of support during their development. BLUE XMAS at the Alleyway is a workshop production, produced at a limited scale and budget, so the playwright and creative team can explore the script and plot in front of an audience. The audience is the most crucial ingredient in making a new play. Your attendance, laughter (or not) and applause (or not) will tell us what is working and not working, so that the playwrights can go back to the drawing board to make it even better.

_____

THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS, a holiday comedy by Ginna Hoben, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Lisa Ludwig with musical numbers provided by Kerrykate Abel Smith and Nathanial Higgins. Dec 2 - Jan 7, shows run most Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and one final Sunday. Dinner at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: This heartwarming one-woman play offers a hilarious and modern alternative to the old standard of the holiday season. It follows the story of Mary (Lisa Ludwig) after seeing the man she loves kiss another woman on national TV during the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Mary's life falls apart just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world, where "romance" ranges from weird and creepy to absurd and comical. Kerrykate Abel Smith & Nathanial Higgins help Mary along her journey with musical interludes as she becomes a multitude of zany characters.

_____

WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE, The language of Charles Dickens’ Victorian classic tale collides with contemporary language, through this retelling of the age-old Christmas story of greed, false love, and squandered redemption. Presented by ART of WNY (American Repertory Theatre) Dec 7 - Dec 23, 2023 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 pm at the Compass Performing Arts space, 545 Elmwood Avenue. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

_____

AT THE SHAW FESTIVAL

For the HOLIDAY SEASON 2023 The Shaw Festival will bring back

Lerner and Loewe’s BRIGADOON November 15 to December 23 at The Festival Theatre with Book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Music by Frederick Loewe, Original dances created by Agnes DeMille, Revised book by Brian Hill

Tagline: Boy meets girl — in an enchanted Scottish village. A sweep-you-off-your-feet musical spectacle.

For details, visit here: https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/brigadoon/

and

A CHRISTMAS CAROL November 5 to December 23 at The Royal George Theatre

Story by Charles Dickens Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll

Tagline: Arrive feeling “Bah, humbug!” and leave full of warm, fuzzy Christmas spirit.

For details visit here: https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/a-christmas-carol-2023/

_____

Anthony will lead a bus full of Broadway lovers to the Big Apple January 22-26, 2024. Click here for details and more background on the 5 shows on the itinerary. https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/new-york-city-theater-with-anthony-chase/

For more information and to make your reservations, please contact Regina Sullivan at rsullivan@nyaaa.com or 716-630-3731.

The group will see, among other things (including The Broadway Museum), these shows (information provided by Playbill.com) (shows listed in alphabetical order).

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, The Neil Diamond Musical, at the BROADHURST THEATRE 235 W. 44TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring his hit songs “Sweet Caroline”, “America”, and “Cracklin’ Rosie”. Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes). Good times never seemed so good.

SYNOPSIS:

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 15 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

& JULIET at the STEPHEN SONDHEIM THEATRE 124 W. 43RD ST., NEW YORK, NY

The Olivier Award-winning original musical & Juliet will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall. With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and with music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment, and love.

SYNOPSIS:

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Since U Been Gone‚ Roar, Baby One More Time, Larger Than Life‚ That’s The Way It Is, and Can't Stop the Feeling — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

BACK TO THE FUTURE, a musical, at the WINTER GARDEN THEATRE, 1634 BROADWAY (AT W. 50TH ST.), NEW YORK, NY

With book by Bob Gale and Music and Lyrics by alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, this new musical adventure based on the 1985 blockbuster and pop culture phenomenon is brought to the stage by the movie’s co-writers, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

SYNOPSIS:

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 35 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE 15-MINUTE INTERMISSION

_____

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, a musical comedy at the BOOTH THEATRE 222 W. 45TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The critically-lauded and wildly popular new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, with

book by David Lindsay-Abair, Music by Jeanine Tesori, and Lyrics by David Linsday-Abaire, has transferred to Broadway with the cast from the Atlantic Theater Company intact.

SYNOPSIS:

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, not to mention her first crush, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Based on the play of the same name.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 20 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

And while SHUCKED, a musical comedy at the NEDERLANDER THEATRE 208 W. 41ST ST., NEW YORK, NY will have shut down by January, Anthony has chosen the equally engaging HARMONY at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th Street.

SYNOPSIS: Based on an unbelievable but true story, HARMONY tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of HARMONY.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre continues its 2023-24 Broadway Season:

ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023

and then in calendar 2024:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024