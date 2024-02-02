Theater Talk: Anthony loses a friend; Broadway loses a legend R.I.P. Chita Rivera (1933-2024); WBFO Broadway trip reviewed, also two local plays

Chita Rivera, with three Tony Awards, was "Anita" in the original 1957 Broadway cast of "West Side Story" and also starred as the original "Rosie" in "Bye Bye Birdie," starred in "Guys and Dolls," was the original Velma Kelly in "Chicago" and won Tony Awards for "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "The Rink" (as well as a Lifetime Tony Award) died Tuesday in New York after a brief illness at the age of 91. Anthony posted on Facebook: "Our grief is enormous and our world seems so diminished after learning that our dear Chita Rivera has died. She was a major part of our lives and an inspiration for living life fully. She was also the superhuman realization of a Broadway star. We will miss her terribly and are grateful for every moment she shared with us. Javier and I got married in her dressing room at the Lyceum Theatre. I am glad that we saw her perform every chance we got.

On this episode of Theater Talk, Anthony reminisces about Chita Rivera, recaps taking WBFO listeners to Broadway last week, and Peter mentions two shows he saw in Buffalo.

The Broadway trip was a smashing success (see list of 5 shows below) and locally Peter enjoyed Donna Hoak's adaptation of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES at Theatre of Youth as well as Lanford Wilson's BURN/THIS, Bellissima Productions on the Lorna C. Hill stage, the home of Ujima Theatre.

Photo: L-R Tom Kirdahy, Terrence McNally, Chita Rivera, Javier Bustillos, and Anthony Chase in Chita's Dressing Room where Tom performed the wedding ceremony for Anthony and Javier. Credit Rosie Bentinck, Source Anthony Chase on Facebook.

KINDERTRANSPORT, a play by Diane Samuels, directed by Saul Elkin, produced by the Jewish Repertory Theatre, starring Charmagne Chi, Robyn Baun, Wendy Hall, Ellen Horst, Renee Landrigan and Dave Wysocki. February 1-25 Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00. At the Maxine and Robert Sellers Theatre at the Jewish Community Center, 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY 14068 716.688-4033

KINDERTRANSPORT PUBLICITY BLURB: In this powerful audience favorite, nine-year-old Eva, a German Jewish girl, is sent by her parents on the Kindertransport to start a new life with a foster family in Britain just before the outbreak of World War Two. Over forty years later, she has changed her name to Evelyn and denied her roots. When her own daughter discovers some old letters and photos in the attic, she is forced to confront the truth about who she really is and reveal a dark secret that she has done to keep everything hidden.

NOTE: 1. Panel Discussion of Kindertransport Wednesday, February 7 at 6:30 at the theater. 2. Stage To Screen: Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport Monday, February 19, at 7:00 pm also at the Maxine and Robert Seller theater.

CONTINUING:

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, a play by Donna Hoke, freely adapted from the novel by L.M. Montgomery, directed by Annette Daniels Taylor, starring Kira Whitehead as Anne, Pamela Rose Mangus as Marilla, and Roderick Garr as Matthew, among others. Public Performances run January 27-February 4, 2024 at Theatre of Youth. 203 Allen Street, Buffalo. (716) 884.4400 theaterofyouth.org Geared for children grades 5+ (ages 10+) and their families. Masks are not required by are strongly encouraged. Run time: 75 minutes without intermission (but allow time for talk back after the show).

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES PUBLICITY BLURB: When Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert decide to take in a foster child, they request a boy. Imagine their surprise when Anne, a girl of boundless imagination with a mouth to match, shows up on their doorstep. Still, the two of them take a chance on her in hopes they can do some good. As Anne comes of age, her curiosity and wonder may get her in trouble, but ultimately her capacity for love teaches them all what it means to create and commit to family in this inventive and timeless free adaptation of the heartwarming classic by L.M. Montgomery. This production is a WORLD-PREMIERE Piece written by local playwright Donna Hoke. Running to the public from January 27-February 4, 2024 (Saturdays & Sundays at 2:00). Every performance features a post-show talk-back.

BURN / THIS, a play by Lanford Wilson, directed by Nicolette Navarro, starring Ben Caldwell, Matt Giangreco, Haren Harty, and Zachary Murphy. 1/25 - 2/4, Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00 at the Lorna C. Hill Theatre (Ujima), 429 Plymouth Ave Suite #2, Buffalo, NY 14213. (716) 218-8530 bellissimaproductions.com

BURN / THIS PUBLICITY BLURB: Prepare to be captivated by the intense and passionate story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Lanford Wilson (TALLEY'S FOLLY, HOT L BALTIMORE) that unfolds on stage. "Burn This" is a powerful exploration of love, loss, and the unpredictable twists that life can throw our way. This gripping play promises to ignite your emotions and leave you on the edge of your seat. Content Warning: sexual themes & simulated sexual acts, strong language, flashing lights, and simulated use of drugs and drinking.

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES, a play by Neil Simon, directed by Jay Desiderio Jan 25- March 30, shows run most Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays (click or call for exact dates and times). Dinner at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

I OUGHTA BE IN PICTURES PUBLICITY BLURB: In this 1980 three-character "comedy-drama" (Neil Simon's 18th play) struggling Hollywood screenwriter Herbert Tucker who abandoned his family in NYC 16 years ago is visited by his daughter Libby who wants a career in the movies. It's up to Herb to straighten out his relationship with Libby, his career, and his girlfriend Steffy.

REEFER MADNESS, a musical, book by Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney, music by Dan Studney, lyrics by Kevin Murphy, directed by Todd Warfield presented by O'Connell & Company starring Kevin Deese, Brooke Leary, Nick Lama, Corey Bieber, Kim Piazza, Heather Casseri, and Joey Bucheker 1/26 - 2/11, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00, plus Thursday, 2/1 at 7:30. At Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo, 716-847-0850 sheas.org/smith-theatre/

REEFER MADNESS PUBLICITY BLURB: There is a new menace sweeping the nation, ready to ensnare and seduce the youth and drag them down into a life of sin: REEFER MADNESS! In this hilarious, over-the-top satire, Jimmy, a fine, upstanding, All-American boy’s life falls apart because of the evil reefer. When he is tricked into taking his first puff, his life quickly spirals downward. His addiction leads him to debauchery, sin, theft, and, eventually, murder. Reefer Madness is an irreverent parody of the classic 1930s instructional film full of camp, hilarity, mayhem, and madness.

REHEARSAL FOR MURDER, a mystery adapted from the television play by Richard Levinson and William Link, adapted for the stage by D. D. Brooke 1/26 - 2/11, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30, except Saturday, 2/10, performance at 2:30 only. At the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086. (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

REHEARSAL FOR MURDER PUBLICITY BLURB: Alex Dennison is a playwright engaged to actress Monica Welles. But on the opening night of her new Broadway play, she kills herself over some bad reviews. Thoroughly distraught, Alex can’t believe she’d committed suicide and begins to suspect she was actually murdered. Under the pretext of having them read for his new play, Alex invites all of the suspicious parties to an empty theater and locks them in until the truth comes out.

OPENINGS IN FEBRUARY (A PARTIAL LIST):

FAUCI AND KRAMER, a new play by Drew Fornarola, directed by Kate Powers, produced by Bob Rusch and Emily Glick for First Look Buffalo, starring Steve Jakiel and Louis Colaiacovo. Feb 23 - Mar 17 Fri - Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 at the new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville NY 14221.

FAUCI AND KRAMER PUBLICITY BLURB: "America's Doctor" Anthony Fauci and playwright and activist Larry Kramer had an unlikely and complicated friendship when both were fighting the AIDS crisis from opposite ends of the political spectrum in the 90s. After Kramer's death during COVID, his spirit visits Fauci one last time to discuss art, power, progress, and where we go from here. Fauci and Kramer is a heartfelt new play that takes a serious and sometimes comical look at this famously complex relationship.

FUNNY GIRL, a musical with score by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill, and updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by by Isobel Lennart, national tour presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center. 2/13 - 2/18 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8;00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 at Shea's Performing Arts Center, 650 Main Street (716) 847-0850 sheas.org

FUNNY GIRL SYNOPSIS: This 1964 musical is set in and around New York City just before and following World War I. Ziegfeld Follies star Fanny Brice, originally played by Barbra Streisand, awaiting the return of her husband Nicky Arnstein from prison, reflects on their life together, and their story is told as a flashback.

FUNNY GIRL PUBLICITY BLURB: Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

LONDON CALLING, a musical series of one-acts inspired by the music of The Clash, presented by American Repertory Theater. 2/8 - 2/24 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

LONDON CALLING BLURB: The American Repertory Theater of Western New York (ART) has had considerable success for several years assembling pieces by a variety of local playwrights all connected by a common plot and a common theme, usually music by a certain artist or group (e.g. Tom Waits, The Pogues, etc.) Here it's The Clash and the “Should I stay or should I go” narrative will take place during the Battle of Britain with this punk rock sound being adapted into Swing & Boogie Woogie. Mohawks are optional.

TEACH, a new play by Donna Hoke, directed by Sabrina Kahwaty. 2/21-25 Wed-Sat 7:00, also Sat 2/24 at 2:00, Sun 2/25 at 1:00. Flexible Theatre in the Savage Theater and Communication Building on the Buffalo State University campus (plenty of free on-campus parking). https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/31655/buffalo-state-theater-department

TEACH PUBLICITY BLURB: "Curiosity doesn't end when the bell rings." Five actors, three characters, one story: Ten years ago, Ken and Chris were teacher and student. Now, as principal and teacher, Ken uses a student's suspiciously high grade as license to grill Chris until the young teacher is forced to confront both past and present. Note the short run from February 21 to 25, six performances only.

THE FOLKS AT HOME, play by R Eric Thomas, directed by Daniel F. Lendzian, produced by Alleyway Theatre, starring TBA. 2/9 - 3/2 Thu - Sat 7:30, Opening Wed 2/14 at 7:30, Industry Night Monday 2/19 at 7:30, Closing 3/2 at 8:00, Previews Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue 2/9,10,11, 13 at 7:30. 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: A love-letter to the great sitcoms of the 70s, THE FOLKS AT HOME by R Eric Thomas is a contemporary and hilarious look inside the homes of our neighbors. Roger and Brandon are an interracial couple living in South Baltimore and doing the best they can. A late mortgage, months of unemployment, and a possible ghost in the attic are all complicated when all of their parents show up at the door and need to move in. THE FOLKS AT HOME premiered at Baltimore Center Stage in 2022, and opens later this season at Indiana Repertory Theatre. Alleyway is proud to present the second staging of this new play.

ANTHONY'S TRIP TO BROADWAY with BTPM members

Anthony's trip to NYC will have the group seeing, among other things (including The Broadway Museum), these shows (information provided by Playbill.com) (shows listed in alphabetical order).

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, The Neil Diamond Musical, at the BROADHURST THEATRE 235 W. 44TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring his hit songs “Sweet Caroline”, “America”, and “Cracklin’ Rosie”. Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes). Good times never seemed so good.

SYNOPSIS:

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 15 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

& JULIET at the STEPHEN SONDHEIM THEATRE 124 W. 43RD ST., NEW YORK, NY

The Olivier Award-winning original musical & Juliet will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall. With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and with music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment, and love.

SYNOPSIS:

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Since U Been Gone‚ Roar, Baby One More Time, Larger Than Life‚ That’s The Way It Is, and Can't Stop the Feeling — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

BACK TO THE FUTURE, a musical, at the WINTER GARDEN THEATRE, 1634 BROADWAY (AT W. 50TH ST.), NEW YORK, NY

With book by Bob Gale and Music and Lyrics by alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, this new musical adventure based on the 1985 blockbuster and pop culture phenomenon is brought to the stage by the movie’s co-writers, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

SYNOPSIS:

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 35 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE 15-MINUTE INTERMISSION

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, a musical comedy at the BOOTH THEATRE 222 W. 45TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The critically-lauded and wildly popular new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, with

book by David Lindsay-Abair, Music by Jeanine Tesori, and Lyrics by David Linsday-Abaire, has transferred to Broadway with the cast from the Atlantic Theater Company intact.

SYNOPSIS:

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, not to mention her first crush, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Based on the play of the same name.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 20 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

HARMONY at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th Street.

SYNOPSIS: Based on an unbelievable but true story, HARMONY tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of HARMONY.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

Shea's Buffalo Theatre continues its 2023-24 Broadway Season:

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024

