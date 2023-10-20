Theater Talk: Anthony goes to NYC, sees a new Sondheim, Met opera with McNally libretto live in local movie theaters on Saturday, many closings (see photo) and openings (see listings)

Anthony made a quick trip to Broadway and saw Stephen Sondheim's final (!) show, produced posthumously at The Shed, called HERE WE ARE based on movies by Luis Bunuel. THE SHARK IS BROKEN, a play inspired by the making of the movie "Jaws," was written by Robert Shaw's son, Ian Shaw, who plays his father. That's at the John Golden Theatre. PURLIE VICTORIOUS is the first revival ever of the original 1962 play by Ossie Davis and stars Leslie Odom, Jr. And THE COTTAGE, a play by Sandy Rustin (directed by Jason Alexander) after being interrupted by a fire alarm, developed a wonderful rapport between the actors and the audience for this romantic comedy set in the English countryside in 1923. It stars Eric McCormack of "Will and Grace" and Alex Moffat of "SNL."

The Metropolitan Opera comes to Buffalo (and movie theaters around the world) as The Met kicks off a new season of "Live in HD" transmissions, filmed live at the opera house, and available to see in the local Regal theaters as well as The Amherst, Saturday, October 21 at 1:00 with a taped re-transmission next Wednesday, October 25 at both 1:00 and 6:30. The libretto (think "book") for DEAD MAN WALKING is by Terrence McNally and the on-stage direction is by Ivo van Hove. (see listing below)

Three shows continue: AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Desiderio's has added extra days and HELL-OWEEN (a short-play festival) at First Look Buffalo is at the beautiful new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Amherst. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, the comedy musical, continues through October 22 at the Lancaster Opera House.

Anthony will be leading a trip to NYC from January 22 to 26, 2024 including round-trip transportation, select group meals at iconic Manhattan eateries, and five Broadway shows (See listings below after the Shaw Festival listings). From your hotel in the heart of Midtown, you'll also depart to tour theater-related exhibits at the Museum of Broadway and New York Public Library's Theater on Film and Tape Archives (where all Broadway shows, on film, can be viewed, although only on the grounds of the library. And, attendees will also have time for sightseeing and shopping.

https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/new-york-city-theater-with-anthony-chase/

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then The Shaw Festival lineup for 2023 (shows at Shawfest are up through early October). Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title.

CLOSINGS THIS WEEK (last chance!):

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, a musical by Ashman and Menken, based on the Roger Corman film, directed by J. Michael Landis with musical direction by Fran Landis, starring Joe Greenan and Amanda Funiciello with Johnny Rowe as the voice of Audrey II and Zach Haumesser as the puppeteer. Through October 22, Fri-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. At the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue

Lancaster, NY 14086 lancasteropera.org (716) 683-1776

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS BLURB: A deviously delicious sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theater-goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular musicals on either stage or screen.

The meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, has a crush on his coworker, Audrey, and stumbles across an exotic new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” in her honor. But it’s no ordinary plant. This foul-mouthed carnivorous monster promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it…blood. This show contains mature situations and may not be appropriate for younger audiences.

_____

HELL-O-WEEN: EIGHT SHORT PLAYS. ONE RAGING INFERNO. Produced by Kayla Victoria Reumann and Madison Sedlor, playwrights included are Sean Abley, Drew Fornarola, Jeff Goode, Adam Hahn, Donna Hoke, Wendy Marie Martin, Avery LaMar Pope, and Bella Poynton. Directed by Mike Doben, Jason Francey, Camilla Maxwell, Kayla Victoria Reumann, and Vanessa Shevat, starring members of FLB’s acting ensemble including Susan Acker, Andrew J. Brown, Brendan Cunningham, Tammy Dobe, Shanda Gardner, Anthony Grande, Elspeth Kain, Susan King, Ryan Norton, JR Ozoria, Lori Panaro, Kathleen Rooney, Bob Rusch, Madison Sedlor, Alfonzo Tyson and Nikita Williams

Performances take place on Fridays, October 6, 13, and 20, Thursdays, October 12 and 19, and Saturdays, October 7 & 21 at 8 p.m. The Center is located at beautiful new Canterbury WoodsPerforming Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221. Tickets are $30 (General) and $20 (Seniors and Students) and are available at www.firstlookbuffalo.com or at the door.

HELL-OWEEN BLURB: First Look Buffalo Theatre Company (FLB), which exclusively showcases both world and regional premiers, will present the first theatrical production to be held at the all-new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville. The season kicks off October 6, 2023, with “HELL-O-WEEN: Eight Short Plays. One Raging Inferno.” The concept, which places all eight works in the same setting, showcases the talents of both local and nationally recognized playwrights with an ensemble of actors portraying, in some cases, multiple roles in multiple plays. None of the plays are more than 10 minutes in length and will be performed without intermission.

“The concept of playwrights creating short, one-act pieces under the same theme and setting provides the audience with a wide range of stories and genres from comedy to horror,” said Bob Rusch, FLB’s artistic director. “This is designed to be an entertaining evening of theatre and ideal for the Halloween season.”

_____

OPENING THIS WEEK:

DEAD MAN WALKING, a 20th-century opera by American composer Jake Heggie, with libretto (book) by Terrence McNally, in a new production by Ivo van Hove, with music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as Sister Helen. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. In Buffalo participating theaters include The Regal and The Amherst. Saturday, October 21 at 1:00 pm (with a taped re-broadcast Wednesday, October 25 also at 1:00 pm).

DEAD MAN WALKING BLURB: American composer Jake Heggie’s compelling masterpiece, the most widely performed new opera of the last 20 years, arrives in cinemas on October 21 in a haunting new production by Ivo van Hove. Based on Sister Helen Prejean’s memoir about her fight for the soul of a condemned murderer, Dead Man Walking matches the high drama of its subject with Heggie’s beautiful and poignant music and a brilliant libretto by Terrence McNally. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, with mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato starring as Sister Helen.

Content Advisory: Dead Man Walking contains a depiction of a rape and murder, as well as other adult themes and strong language. For details, theaters, cast bios, synopsis click here https://www.metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/2023-24-season/dead-man-walking/

_____

HOARDING HOPE, a play by Kerrykate Abel Smith, directed by the playwright, starring Marie Costa, Matt Refermat, and El. C. Tyner Oct 20 - Nov 5, Fri-Sat 7:30 Sun 4:00 at the Paul Robeson Theatre in the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave, Buffalo

HOARDING HOPE BLURB: A nurse takes action in the early stages of the AIDS crisis when nobody else seems to care.

____

MOULIN ROUGE! 10/24 - 11/5, 2023 (note extended 2 week run) Tue - Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2:00 and 8:00, Sun at 1:00 and 6:30 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-1410 sheas.org

MOULIN ROUGE! BLURB: Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® — including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a grand and spectacular production; the musical contains some mature themes, revealing costumes and adult language. It is recommended for ages 12 and up.

_____

SISTERS IN LAW, a play by Jonathon Shapiro, based on the New York Times best selling book by Linda Hirshman about Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, directed by Josie DiVincenzo, starring Tina Rausa and Priscilla Young. Oct 26 - Nov 19, Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 at the Jewish Community Center, 2640 N. Forest Road Amherst, NY 14068. 716-688-4033 jccbuffalo.org

SISTERS IN LAW BLURB: JRT is honored to produce the regional premiere of this hit play based on the New York Times bestseller! This keen portrayal of legends Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg tells the story of two polar opposites who just happen to be the first and second women on the US Supreme Court. As they grapple with big questions, the gloves come off, revealing two very different people with a great deal in common.

_____

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VOL. 4, THE HALLOWEEN EDITION a play by David Cerda, directed by Todd Warfield, starring Michael Seitz, Joey Bucheker, Michael "Bebe" Blasdell, and Matthew Rittler.

Oct 19 - Nov 4, Thu-Sat 7:30, No performance Thursday 10/26, Extra performance Tuesday 10/31 at O'Connell & Co. 4110 Bailey Avenue,

Amherst, NY 14226 716-848-0800. oconnellandcompany.com

GOLDEN GIRLS BLURB: Buffalo's original GOLDEN GIRLS are back with all new episodes of this naughty drag parody of America's favorite sitcom. Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia return for new wig-raising adventures in this very limited engagement. When Sophia starts acting bizarre and scaring the devil out of the girls they have no choice but to seek the services of their local priest, who has never quite encountered a demon like Sophia! Will they be to drive the DEVIL out of Sophia? Would they even notice? No individual under 18 will be admitted without an adult.

_____

THE NATURAL HORSE, a play by T. Adamson, directed by Robyn Lee Horn, Oct 21 - Nov 11,

THE NATURAL HORSE BLURB: A brand new, wild and zany play by T. Adamson. THE NATURAL HORSE is a combination of Frank Lloyd Wright, Chekhov and Ionesco, with a little Picasso and Mister Ed thrown into the mix for spice. The latest winner of the Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1954 book The Natural House, this daringly wild play about ex-Soviet immigrants in suburban Wisconsin received Alleyway’s 2022 Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award, and was a finalist for the 2023 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference.

When eldest daughter Masha brings home a feral horse named Goodboy to live under mom and dad’s roof, the play explodes with strange silliness and magical beauty. An incredibly theatrical look at how we search for people and spaces to call home, THE NATURAL HORSE is a breathtakingly ambitious and subversively hilarious exploration of the human connection.

______

CONTINUING:

AN INSPECTOR CALLS by J.B. Priestley, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Charles McGregor, David Lundy, Lisa Hinca, Sabrina Kahwaty, Jeremy Kreuzer, and Lucas Lloyd. 9/7 - 11/12 (NOTE! EXTENDED RUN!). Most Thursdays and Saturdays and some Wednesdays. Dinner at 6:00, Show at 7:30. Sundays are matinee performances with Dinner at 1:00 and Show at 2:30 pm. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga. 716-395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

AN INSPECTOR CALLS BLURB: An Inspector Calls is a powerful engaging detective drama. It is considered by many to be one of the classic thrillers of mid-20th-century English theatre. This suspenseful masterpiece finds a peaceful dinner party at a prosperous British home shattered when an inspector arrives to investigate a young woman’s death. Revelations shake the very foundations of this upper-class family as they all come to realize that each of them had a hand in the girl’s tragic undoing, prompting an examination of conscience and responsibility.

_____

AT THE SHAW FESTIVAL

For the HOLIDAY SEASON 2023 The Shaw Festival will bring back

Lerner and Loewe’s BRIGADOON November 15 to December 23 at The Festival Theatre with Book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Music by Frederick Loewe, Original dances created by Agnes DeMille, Revised book by Brian Hill

Tagline: Boy meets girl — in an enchanted Scottish village. A sweep-you-off-your-feet musical spectacle.

For details, visit here: https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/brigadoon/

and

A CHRISTMAS CAROL November 5 to December 23 at The Royal George Theatre

Story by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll

Tagline: Arrive feeling “Bah, humbug!” and leave full of warm, fuzzy Christmas spirit.

For details visit here: https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/a-christmas-carol-2023/

_____

Anthony will lead a bus full of Broadway lovers to the Big Apple January 22-26, 2024. Click here for details and more background on the 5 shows on the itinerary. https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/new-york-city-theater-with-anthony-chase/

For more information and to make your reservations, please contact Regina Sullivan at rsullivan@nyaaa.com or 716-630-3731.

The group will see, among other things (including The Broadway Museum), these shows (information provided by Playbill.com) (shows listed in alphabetical order).

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, The Neil Diamond Musical, at the BROADHURST THEATRE 235 W. 44TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring his hit songs “Sweet Caroline”, “America”, and “Cracklin’ Rosie”. Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes). Good times never seemed so good.

SYNOPSIS:

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 15 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

& JULIET at the STEPHEN SONDHEIM THEATRE 124 W. 43RD ST., NEW YORK, NY

The Olivier Award-winning original musical & Juliet will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall. With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and with music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment, and love.

SYNOPSIS:

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Since U Been Gone‚ Roar, Baby One More Time, Larger Than Life‚ That’s The Way It Is, and Can't Stop the Feeling — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

BACK TO THE FUTURE, a musical, at the WINTER GARDEN THEATRE, 1634 BROADWAY (AT W. 50TH ST.), NEW YORK, NY

With book by Bob Gale and Music and Lyrics by alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, this new musical adventure based on the 1985 blockbuster and pop culture phenomenon is brought to the stage by the movie’s co-writers, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

SYNOPSIS:

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 35 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE 15-MINUTE INTERMISSION

_____

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, a musical comedy at the BOOTH THEATRE 222 W. 45TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The critically-lauded and wildly popular new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, with

book by David Lindsay-Abair, Music by Jeanine Tesori, and Lyrics by David Linsday-Abaire, has transferred to Broadway with the cast from the Atlantic Theater Company intact.

SYNOPSIS:

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, not to mention her first crush, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Based on the play of the same name.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 20 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

SHUCKED, a musical comedy at the NEDERLANDER THEATRE 208 W. 41ST ST., NEW YORK, NY

Tagline: It’s time to put the “culture” back in agriculture with the show that inspired audiences to give a "crop" about musicals again!

Shucked features a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn and a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards® and 18 Grammy nominations.

SYNOPSIS:

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 15 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre continues its 2023-24 Broadway Season:

with ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023

and then in calendar 2024:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024

