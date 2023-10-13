Theater Talk: Wonderful, dramatic shows continue this weekend at ICTC, RLTP, Shaw, and Desiderio's with some fun stuff at PRT, LOH, and First Look

Many local shows finished up runs last weekend, but there are still seven that you might want to see. The dramatic BELFAST GIRLS at Irish Classical, the ripped-from-the-headlines MURDER BALLAD at Road Less Traveled, a creepy THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT at Shawfest, and the mysterious AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Desiderio's and the comforting TOLLEY'S PLACE at the Paul Robeson. Three shows continue: AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Desiderio's has added extra days and HELL-OWEEN (a short-play festival) at First Look Buffalo is at the beautiful new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Amherst. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, the comedy musical, continues through October 22 at the Lancaster Opera House.

Anthony will be leading a trip to NYC from January 22 to 26, 2024 including round-trip transportation, select group meals at iconic Manhattan eateries, and five Broadway shows (See listings below after the Shaw Festival listings). From your hotel in the heart of Midtown, you’ll also depart to tour theater-related exhibits at the Museum of Broadway and New York Public Library’s Theater on Film and Tape Archives (where all Broadway shows, on film, can be viewed, although only on the grounds of the library. And, attendees will also have time for sightseeing and shopping. For more information, click here.

https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/new-york-city-theater-with-anthony-chase/

Anthony's reviews appear in The Buffalo News (buffalonews.com) or on his blog theatertalkbuffalo.com and Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then The Shaw Festival lineup for 2023 (shows at Shawfest are up through early October). Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title.

CLOSINGS THIS WEEK (last chance!):

BELFAST GIRLS, play by Jaki McCarrick, directed by Kyle LoConti, presented by Irish Classical Theatre, starring Robyn Baun, Cassie Cameron, Solange Gosselin, Lily Jones, and Renee Landrigan. 9/22 - 10/15. On opening night, 9/22, all "Curtain Up" shows are at 8:00, otherwise, Thu - Sat at 7:30, Sat at 3:00, Sun at 2:00. 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 (716) 853-1380 irishclassical.com

BELFAST GIRLS BLURB: The year is 1850, and five young women seek to escape the famine in Ireland aboard a ship bound for Australia. As they sail toward the promise of new lives in Sydney, they struggle to leave their pasts behind.

_____

MURDER BALLAD, by Julia Jordan with music and lyrics by Juliana Nash, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Anthony Alcocer, Leah Berst, Jenn Stafford, and Ricky Needham. 9/14 - 10/15 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. (Note: Curtain Up! performance Friday, September 22 is at 8:00.) (716) 629-3069, roadlesstraveledproductions.org

MURDER BALLAD BLURB: Murder Ballad is the dramatic story of a love triangle gone wrong, an exploration of love, lust, and betrayal centering on Sara, an uptown girl who seems to have it all with her husband Michael, but whose downtown past with bad boy Tom lingers enticingly and dangerously in front of her.

_____

THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT, a play by Edith Wharton, directed by Peter Hinton-Davis, starring (among others) Damien Atkins, Neil Barclay, Patrick Galligan, and Katherine Gauthier, presented by The Shaw Festival. Final shows: Friday, 10/13 at 2:00, Saturday 10/14 at both 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, Sunday 10/15 at 1:00. At The Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0 Canada 905-468-2172 / 1-800-511-7429 www.shawfest.com

RUNTIME: 2 hours, 30 minutes with one intermission.

Tagline: A mystery drama about the shadows lurking in the corners of every perfect relationship.

THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT BLURB: A newly rediscovered mystery drama by Edith Wharton, author of classic novels such as The Age of Innocence and The House of Mirth. A new wife is suspected of having a secret, the mere suspicion of which is enough to poison several lives. Can we ever live with not knowing? Or will the truth have to come out before there is any chance of a new start?

_____

TOLLEY'S PLACE, a play by Buffalo's own Shirley J. Sarmiento, directed by Verneice Turner, starring Debra Davis, Charles A. Everhart Sr., Sandra Gilliam, Robbin Josey, and Shawnell Tillery. 9/29 - 10/15 Fri - Sat 7:00, Sun 4:00 at the Paul Robeson Theatre in the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 716-884-2013 paulrobesontheatre.org

TOLLEY'S PLACE BLURB: This show is about the experience of four African American women dealing with unexpected loss, family, lovers, and life challenges. It's about their journey of acceptance, healing, and moving onward, as they are aided by a wise, determined woman and a man who has seen it all.

_____

OPENING THIS WEEK:

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order by title):

AN INSPECTOR CALLS by J.B. Priestley, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Charles McGregor, David Lundy, Lisa Hinca, Sabrina Kahwaty, Jeremy Kreuzer, and Lucas Lloyd. 9/7 - 11/12 (NOTE! EXTENDED RUN!). Most Thursdays and Saturdays and some Wednesdays. Dinner at 6:00, Show at 7:30. Sundays are matinee performances with Dinner at 1:00 and Show at 2:30 pm. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga. 716-395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

AN INSPECTOR CALLS BLURB: An Inspector Calls is a powerful engaging detective drama. It is considered by many to be one of the classic thrillers of mid-20th-century English theatre. This suspenseful masterpiece finds a peaceful dinner party at a prosperous British home shattered when an inspector arrives to investigate a young woman’s death. Revelations shake the very foundations of this upper-class family as they all come to realize that each of them had a hand in the girl’s tragic undoing, prompting an examination of conscience and responsibility.

_____

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, a musical by Ashman and Menken, based on the Roger Corman film, directed by J. Michael Landis with musical direction by Fran Landis, starring Joe Greenan and Amanda Funiciello with Johnny Rowe as the voice of Audrey II and Zach Haumesser as the puppeteer. Through October 22, Fri-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. At the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue

Lancaster, NY 14086 lancasteropera.org (716) 683-1776

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS BLURB: A deviously delicious sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theater-goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular musicals on either stage or screen.

The meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, has a crush on his coworker, Audrey, and stumbles across an exotic new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” in her honor. But it’s no ordinary plant. This foul-mouthed carnivorous monster promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it…blood. This show contains mature situations and may not be appropriate for younger audiences.

_____

HELL-O-WEEN: EIGHT SHORT PLAYS. ONE RAGING INFERNO. Produced by Kayla Victoria Reumann and Madison Sedlor, playwrights included are Sean Abley, Drew Fornarola, Jeff Goode, Adam Hahn, Donna Hoke, Wendy Marie Martin, Avery LaMar Pope, and Bella Poynton. Directed by Mike Doben, Jason Francey, Camilla Maxwell, Kayla Victoria Reumann, and Vanessa Shevat, starring members of FLB’s acting ensemble including Susan Acker, Andrew J. Brown, Brendan Cunningham, Tammy Dobe, Shanda Gardner, Anthony Grande, Elspeth Kain, Susan King, Ryan Norton, JR Ozoria, Lori Panaro, Kathleen Rooney, Bob Rusch, Madison Sedlor, Alfonzo Tyson and Nikita Williams

Performances take place on Fridays, October 6, 13, and 20, Thursdays, October 12 and 19, and Saturdays, October 7 & 21 at 8 p.m. The Center is located at Canterbury Woods, 705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221. Tickets are $30 (General) and $20 (Seniors and Students) and are available at www.firstlookbuffalo.com or at the door.

HELL-OWEEN BLURB: First Look Buffalo Theatre Company (FLB), which exclusively showcases both world and regional premiers, will present the first theatrical production to be held at the all-new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville. The season kicks off October 6, 2023, with “HELL-O-WEEN: Eight Short Plays. One Raging Inferno.” The concept, which places all eight works in the same setting, showcases the talents of both local and nationally recognized playwrights with an ensemble of actors portraying, in some cases, multiple roles in multiple plays. None of the plays are more than 10 minutes in length and will be performed without intermission.

“The concept of playwrights creating short, one-act pieces under the same theme and setting provides the audience with a wide range of stories and genres from comedy to horror,” said Bob Rusch, FLB’s artistic director. “This is designed to be an entertaining evening of theatre and ideal for the Halloween season.”

_____

AT THE SHAW FESTIVAL FINAL WEEKEND BEFORE THE CHRISTMAS SHOWS IN NOVEMBER

For details visit https://www.shawfest.com/2023-season/

THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT, a play by Edith Wharton, directed by Peter Hinton-Davis, starring (among others) Damien Atkins, Neil Barclay, Patrick Galligan, and Katherine Gauthier, presented by The Shaw Festival. Final shows: Friday, 10/13 at 2:00, Saturday 10/14 at both 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, Sunday 10/15 at 1:00. At The Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0 Canada 905-468-2172 / 1-800-511-7429 www.shawfest.com

RUNTIME: 2 hours, 30 minutes with one intermission.

Tagline: A mystery drama about the shadows lurking in the corners of every perfect relationship.

THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT BLURB: A newly rediscovered mystery drama by Edith Wharton, author of classic novels such as The Age of Innocence and The House of Mirth. A new wife is suspected of having a secret, the mere suspicion of which is enough to poison several lives. Can we ever live with not knowing? Or will the truth have to come out before there is any chance of a new start?

_____

For the HOLIDAY SEASON 2023 The Shaw Festival will bring back

Lerner and Loewe’s BRIGADOON November 15 to December 23 at The Festival Theatre

Book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Music by Frederick Loewe

Original dances created by Agnes DeMille

Revised book by Brian Hill

Tagline: Boy meets girl — in an enchanted Scottish village. A sweep-you-off-your-feet musical spectacle.

For details, visit here: https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/brigadoon/

and

A CHRISTMAS CAROL November 5 to December 23 at The Royal George Theatre

Story by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll

Tagline: Arrive feeling “Bah, humbug!” and leave full of warm, fuzzy Christmas spirit.

For details visit here: https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/a-christmas-carol-2023/

_____

Anthony will lead a bus full of Broadway lovers to the Big Apple January 22-26, 2024. Click here for details and more background on the 5 shows on the itinerary. https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/new-york-city-theater-with-anthony-chase/

For more information and to make your reservations, please contact Regina Sullivan at rsullivan@nyaaa.com or 716-630-3731.

The group will see, among other things (including The Broadway Museum), these shows (information provided by Playbill.com) (shows listed in alphabetical order).

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, The Neil Diamond Musical, at the BROADHURST THEATRE 235 W. 44TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring his hit songs “Sweet Caroline”, “America”, and “Cracklin’ Rosie”. Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes). Good times never seemed so good.

SYNOPSIS:

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 15 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

& JULIET at the STEPHEN SONDHEIM THEATRE 124 W. 43RD ST., NEW YORK, NY

The Olivier Award-winning original musical & Juliet will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall. With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and with music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment, and love.

SYNOPSIS:

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Since U Been Gone‚ Roar, Baby One More Time, Larger Than Life‚ That’s The Way It Is, and Can't Stop the Feeling — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

BACK TO THE FUTURE, a musical, at the WINTER GARDEN THEATRE, 1634 BROADWAY (AT W. 50TH ST.), NEW YORK, NY

With book by Bob Gale and Music and Lyrics by alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, this new musical adventure based on the 1985 blockbuster and pop culture phenomenon is brought to the stage by the movie’s co-writers, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

SYNOPSIS:

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 35 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE 15-MINUTE INTERMISSION

_____

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, a musical comedy at the BOOTH THEATRE 222 W. 45TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The critically-lauded and wildly popular new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, with

book by David Lindsay-Abair, Music by Jeanine Tesori, and Lyrics by David Linsday-Abaire, has transferred to Broadway with the cast from the Atlantic Theater Company intact.

SYNOPSIS:

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, not to mention her first crush, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Based on the play of the same name.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 20 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

SHUCKED, a musical comedy at the NEDERLANDER THEATRE 208 W. 41ST ST., NEW YORK, NY

Tagline: It’s time to put the “culture” back in agriculture with the show that inspired audiences to give a "crop" about musicals again!

Shucked features a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn and a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards® and 18 Grammy nominations.

SYNOPSIS:

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 15 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre continues their 2023-24 Broadway Season:

MOULIN ROUGE! 10/24 - 11/5, 2023

with ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023

and then in calendar 2024:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024

