Theater Talk: MRS. DOUBTFIRE is a huge, funny hit at Shea's. LA CAGE AUX FOLLES also top-notch at O'Connell & Co. (on Bailey). BELFAST GIRLS at Irish Classical hits hard as only live theater can.

Curtain Up! 2023 is now one for the books and everyone seemed to have a great time in the theaters and later on Main Street between Tupper and Chippewa ("The Theatre District").

For those of you who feel that the theater season begins with the first Shea's Broadway touring musical, this is your week. Actually, because the show started last Sunday and ends this Saturday evening, there are only three more performances left for MRS. DOUBTFIRE, without a doubt, a "feel good" musical. (See listings below.)

Both Anthony and Peter enjoyed LA CAGE AUX FOLLES presented by O'Connell & Co. at their "new" theater on Bailey Avenue in Amherst with great dancing by the young men in drag as "Les Cagelles" and a standout performance by Buffalo actor Daniel Lendzian as "Albin" a man who has spent much of his life in loco parentis as a young man's mother. To quote King Lear: “How sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to have a thankless child.”

Meanwhile, downtown, the Irish Classical Theatre is offering a very powerful play, BELFAST GIRLS, in which the Irish, as they so often do, find laughter through the tears, but this is one play you won't forget for a very long time. (See listings below.)

Anthony's reviews appear in The Buffalo News (buffalonews.com) and Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then The Shaw Festival lineup for 2023 (shows at Shawfest are up through early October). Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title.

CLOSINGS THIS WEEK (last chance!):

MRS. DOUBTFIRE, musical by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, directed by Jerry Zaks, presented as part of Shea's Broadway Season, starring Rob McCLure in the title role. Sun 9/24 - Sat 9/30, Sun at 1:00 and 6:30, Tue - Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2:00 and 8:00 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 847-1410 sheas.org

MRS. DOUBTFIRE BLURB: Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is in Buffalo in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together. RUNTIME: 2 hours, 35 minutes including one intermission.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a team of award-winning artists, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, (the Tony Award®-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O’Farrell), direction by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

_____

THE COLOR PURPLE, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray; book by Marsha Norman, based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker, directed by Sarah Norat Phillips, music direction by Karen Saxon, choreographed by Naila Ansari, starring Gabriella McKinley as Celie, Anika Pace as Nettie, George Brown as Mister, Brian Brown as Harpo, Curtis Lovell as Sophia, Jetaun Louie as Shug, and many others. Co-presented by Second Generation Theatre, Ujima Company, and Shea's 710. 9/14 - 10/1, Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 4:00 WITH AN ADDED PERFORMANCE SATURDAY 9/30 AT 2:00 at Shea's 710 Main Theatre (Main Street corner Tupper). (716) 847-1410 sheas.org

THE COLOR PURPLE BLURB: This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel boasts a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music, and blues. It's a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. Produced with Ujima Company, Inc. and Shea's 710.

Read Peter's review here: https://www.buffalorising.com/2023/09/the-color-purple-now-at-sheas-710-theatre-is-a-musical-feast-hallelujah/

_____

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS, a play by Alex Brightman, directed by Chad Rabinovitz, starring the real-life Marc Summers (and audience volunteers), with music by Drew Gasparini. 9/10 - 9/30 Thu - Sat at 7:30, Saturday matinees at 2:00, Sundays 9/17 and 9/24 at 2:00.

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS BLURB: Marc Summers is an icon of a generation. You may know him from his time hosting Nickelodeon’s DOUBLE DARE and Food Network’s UNWRAPPED or as the Producer of hits like DINNER: IMPOSSIBLE and RESTAURANT: IMPOSSIBLE, but now you get the chance to meet the real Marc Summers in person– a man who’s led a fascinating life of fame and frustration. The play is a guided tour through Marc’s life, from an early obsession with magic to his notable television career to his appearance on Oprah announcing his ongoing battle with OCD. Marc himself stars in this tell-all about his life, his disorder, and taking the physical challenge. Get ready for games, music, magic, and Double Dare!

_____

OPENING THIS WEEK:

TOLLEY'S PLACE, a play by Buffalo's own Shirley J. Sarmiento, directed by Verneice Turner, starring Debra Davis, Charles A. Everhart Sr., Sandra Gilliam, Robbin Josey, and Shawnell Tillery. 9/29 - 10/15 Fri - Sat 7:00, Sun 4:00 at the Paul Robeson Theatre in the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 716-884-2013 paulrobesontheatre.org

TOLLEY'S PLACE BLURB: This show is about the experience of four African American women dealing with unexpected loss, family, lovers, and life challenges. It's about their journey of acceptance, healing, and moving onward, as they are aided by a wise, determined woman and a man who has seen it all.

_____

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order by title):

AN INSPECTOR CALLS by J.B. Priestley, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Charles McGregor, David Lundy, Lisa Hinca, Sabrina Kahwaty, Jeremy Kreuzer, and Lucas Lloyd. 9/7 - 11/5. Most Thursdays and Saturdays and some Wednesdays. Dinner at 6:00, Show at 7:30. Sundays are matinee performances with Dinner at 1:00 and Show at 2:30 pm. Desiderio's Dinner Thatre at bobby J's 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga. 716-395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

AN INSPECTOR CALLS BLURB: An Inspector Calls is a powerful engaging detective drama. It is considered by many to be one of the classic thrillers of mid-20th century English theatre. This suspenseful masterpiece finds a peaceful dinner party at a prosperous British home shattered when an inspector arrives to investigate a young women’s death. Revelations shake the very foundations of this upper class family as they all come to realize that each of them had a hand in the girl’s tragic undoing, prompting an examination of conscience and responsibility.

_____

BELFAST GIRLS, play by Jaki McCarrick, directed by Kyle LoConti, presented by Irish Classical Theatre, starring Robyn Baun, Cassie Cameron, Solange Gosselin, Lily Jones, and Renee Landrigan. 9/22 - 10/15. On opening night, 9/22, all "Curtain Up" shows are at 8:00, otherwise, Thu - Sat at 7:30, Sat at 3:00, Sun at 2:00. 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 (716) 853-1380 irishclassical.com

Additional Programming:

Speaker Series: Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at 1:30.

Community Matinee: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at 10:00 am.

ASL Interpreted/Open Captioned Performance: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:30.

BELFAST GIRLS BLURB: The year is 1850, and five young women seek to escape the famine in Ireland aboard a ship bound for Australia. As they sail toward the promise of new lives in Sydney, they struggle to leave their pasts behind.

_____

GUYS AND DOLLS, a musical, based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon, music & lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows, directed by Chris Kelly. Sep 6 - Oct 8, 2023. Wed & Thu at 7pm, Fri at 7:30pm, Sat at 3:30pm & 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm. Note: The performance on Friday, September 22nd (Curtain Up! night) is at 8pm.

MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 (Tip: Enter off Getzville Road, about 500 yards north of Main Street.) (716) 839-8540 info@musicalfare.com

GUYS AND DOLLS BLURB: A fresh and innovative production of the all-time classic musical comedy, GUYS & DOLLS tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club. It features a classic score by Frank Loesser, including the songs "Luck Be a Lady," "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," "If I Were A Bell" and "A Bushel and a Peck."

Read Peter's review here: https://www.buffalorising.com/2023/09/guys-and-dolls-at-musicalfare-mixes-sweet-love-with-snappy-dance-routines/

_____

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, musical by Jerry Herman, book by Harvey Fierstein, based on the play by Jean Poiret, directed and choreographed by Dewayne Barrett, musical direction by Jill Neuhaus, presented by O'Connell & Company, starring a cast of 20 O'Connell favorites including Joey Bucheker, Anna Fernandez, Michael J. Galante, Mary Coppola Gjurich, Greg Gjurich, Daniel Lendzian, Mary Kate O'Connell, and David Wysocki. 9/22 - 10/8 Opening Friday 9/22 at 8:00 (Curtain Up!), then Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00, additional Saturday matinees 9/30 and 10/7 at 3:00 with all shows on the O'Connell & Company Mainstage, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES BLURB: La Cage Aux Folles remains one of musical theatre's all-time biggest hits, adding a new dimension to the boulevard comedy. After 20 years of partnered bliss, Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better or worse, get a bit of both when Georges' son (fathered during a one-night fling) announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician. Further complicating the situation is the "family business": Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the star performer, "Zaza." Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as "normal" when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious results.

____

MURDER BALLAD, by Julia Jordan with music and lyrics by Juliana Nash, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Anthony Alcocer, Leah Berst, Jenn Stafford, and Ricky Needham. 9/14 - 10/15 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. (Note: Curtain Up! performance Friday, September 22 is at 8:00.) (716) 629-3069, roadlesstraveledproductions.org

MURDER BALLAD BLURB: Murder Ballad is the dramatic story of a love triangle gone wrong, an exploration of love, lust, and betrayal centering on Sara, an uptown girl who seems to have it all with her husband Michael, but whose downtown past with bad boy Tom lingers enticingly and dangerously in front of her.

_____

AT THE SHAW FESTIVAL THEATRE, Venue by Venue listings.

For details visit https://www.shawfest.com/2023-season/

AT THE FESTIVAL THEATRE

GYPSY

A Musical Fable, Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee

_____

BLITHE SPIRIT by Noël Coward

_____

THE AMEN CORNER

By James Baldwin

_____

AT THE ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

PRINCE CASPIAN

Adapted for the stage by Damien Atkins

Based on the novel by C.S. Lewis

_____

ON THE RAZZLE

By Tom Stoppard

Adapted from Einen Jux will er sich machen by Johann Nestroy, but you'll recognize scenes from Thornton Wilder's THE MATCHMAKER and also from the musical HELLO, DOLLY!

_____

VILLAGE WOOING (2023's Lunchtime One‐Act)

By Bernard Shaw

_____

THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT

By Edith Wharton

_____

At the JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD

By J.M. Synge

_____

THE APPLE CART by G.B. Shaw, directed by Eda Holmes, starring Tom Rooney and others, is in repertory through Saturday October 7, 2023 at the Shaw Festival’s Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre behind the Festival Theatre (they share a courtyard), 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON (905-468-2172 / 1-800-511-7429) www.shawfest.com Download house program here.

https://www.shawfest.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Apple-Cart.pdf

_____

THE CLEARING

By Helen Edmundson

_____

And there are two new "venues" at the Shaw Festival including

SPIEGELTENT offering

THE GAME OF LOVE AND CHANCE

A romantic comedy by Pierre de Marivaux

Improvised by the Shaw Festival Ensemble – a new play every time.

MOTHER, DAUGHTER

Written and directed by Selma Dimitrijevic

and there's "OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW"

A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA

Created by Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen

Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival

Rogers and Hammerstein’s

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING – ONE ACT – IN CONCERT

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Musical arrangements by Fred Wells

Orchestration by Michael Gibson and Jonathan Tunick

Conceived by Walter Bobbie

_____

For the HOLIDAY SEASON 2023 The Shaw Festival will bring back

Lerner and Loewe’s

BRIGADOON

Book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Music by Frederick Loewe

Original dances created by Agnes DeMille

Revised book by Brian Hill

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre has announced their 2023-24 Broadway Season:

MRS. DOUBTFIRE 9/24 - 30, 2023

MOULIN ROUGE! 10/24 - 11/5, 2023

with ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023

and then in calendar 2024:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024

_____

